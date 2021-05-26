It’s as true in the major leagues as it is in Little League:

Free passes will kill you.

That was the case through the first four innings Wednesday afternoon when Mariners pitchers surrendered five walks and hit one Oakland batter, and all six of those free base runners scored as the A’s avoided a series sweep with a 6-3 victory over Seattle on Wednesday afternoon in Oakland.

In another bullpen day for the short-handed Mariners pitching staff, right-hander Robert Dugger got the start and worked a season-high 3 1/3 innings.

His final line doesn’t quite do justice the much-needed effort he provided: five earned runs on five hits and one strikeout. His three walks were his undoing.

Making matters worse, Wyatt Mills took over for Dugger with two on and one out in the fourth inning and surrendered two walks, two hits, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly — allowing both runners he inherited to score as the A’s built a 6-0 lead.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said before the game he hoped Wednesday would be the last bullpen day for the club. Staff ace Marco Gonzales is close to a return to the rotation.

The Mariners took the first two games of the series, snapping a six-game losing skid.

They couldn’t complete their first series sweep of the season against Oakland starter James Kaprielian, who allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings.

“When we came into the season I think everybody expected that we would be a little streaky, you’re gonna have some really good stretches, you’re gonna have some other stretches where it’s going to be a struggle,” Servais said Wednesday morning. “And that’s what we’ve seen so far this year so happy with the, the mood the tone in our clubhouse guys are showing up every day they’re getting their work in. They’re asking good questions, they’re just focused on getting better.

The bottom of Seattle’s lineup did start a rally in the eighth inning off Oakland reliever Yusmeiro Petit.

Eric Campbell and Jose Godoy hit back-to-back singles, and Campbell scored the M’s first run on a Jarred Kelenic RBI groundout.

Mitch Haniger’s RBI double and Kyle Seager’s RBI single got the M’s within 6-3.

Oakland then called on lefty Jake Diekman, who struck out J.P. Crawford to end the inning.

The Mariners put two runners on in the top of the ninth against Diekman, bringing up Kelenic with two outs. But Oakland shortstop Elvis Andrus made a nice running catch in shallow left field on a Kelenic pop up to end it.