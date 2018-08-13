Diaz won't be convincing his way into another game after pitching the last four days.

OAKLAND — Edwin Diaz sat at his locker with headphones in, music blaring and a bemused look on his face. It’s the same look that the average person has when they feel the total relaxation of day off with no responsibilities.

“Today really is a day off,” he said.

It’s a well-earned rest. The Mariners closer saved all four games in a series sweep of the Astros over the previous four days. He’s just the fourth pitcher in MLB history (since 1969 when the save became a stat) to save all four games in a four-game series. It pushed his Major League Baseball-leading save total to 46. He’s just four saves away from the magic number 50. That plateau will win him a friendly wager with manager Scott Servais, forcing Servais to get a haircut like Diaz by Diaz’s barber.

“It’s getting closer,” Diaz said. “I can’t wait. “

Diaz was originally supposed to have Sunday in Houston off, having thrown for three straight days. But when the Mariners tied the game in the top of the ninth on Ryon Healy’s solo homer off of closer Hector Rondon, Diaz had bullpen coach Brian Delunas call the dugout and notify manager Scott Servais and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre that he wanted to pitch if the Mariners took the lead.

There won’t be a similar phone call on Monday. Or maybe Servais just won’t answer the dugout phone.

“Edwin’s calling card has run out today,” Servais joked. “I certainly appreciate him stepping up and I know his teammates appreciated it yesterday, but we’ve got to be smart. We have a lot of games left to play. It’s a conversation we had earlier in the day yesterday. Eddie will be okay. You won’t see him in the game tonight. Alex Colome will be in there at the end if we have a lead.”

It is a luxury having someone like Colome, who saved 47 games in 2017, as a fill-in.

So what does Diaz do on his day off?

“Nothing,” he said. “I’m just going to relax. I will get a massage and then just go out to the bullpen and hang out.”

Diaz is currently on pace for 63 saves in a season, which would eclipse the record of 62 set by Francisco Rodriguez in 2008 with the Angels. His list of accomplishment this season is pretty stunning:

Leads the Major Leagues with 46 saves. The next closest is Craig Kimbrel of the Red Sox with 35.

He has the second most strikeouts among Major League relievers with 100. Josh Hader of the Brewers leads MLB with 104.

Leads the MLB with 24 one-run saves. Blake Treinen of the A’s is second with 14. The 24 one-run saves ties Eric Gagne (2003) for the Major League record for most one-run saves in a season.

The 46 saves are second-most in Mariners’ history. He’s two head of Fernando Rodney’s club record fo 42 set in 2014.

He’s successfully converted his 27 save opportunities. The second longest streak in club history, tied with Eddie Guardado (April 13–August 9, 2005). J.J. Putz has the record of 31 (Sept. 30, 2006 – July 20, 2007) In his last 29 appearances, Díaz has 0.92 ERA (3 earned runs, 29 1/3 innings pitched) with 50 strikeouts and three walks.

Also

Right-handed reliever Sam Tuivaialala will undergo surgery to repair his injured right achilles. Servais said he’ll miss a significant amount of time and might not be ready for spring training.

Dee Gordon was scratched from Mariners starting lineup just before batting practice on Monday due to left shoulder discomfort. Gordon injured the shoulder on Saturday in Houston, jamming it against the leg of Astros second baseman Yuli Gurriel on a headfirst slide. He didn’t start on Sunday against the Astros, but entered the game in the 10th inning as a pinch hitter, singling to center and eventually scoring the go-ahead run in a 4-3 win.

Reliever Juan Nicasio is going to have a second opinion on his ailing let knee. Surgery may be needed for Nicasio, who has been dealing with knee discomfort on multiple occasions this season.