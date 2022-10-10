HOUSTON — Who would’ve expected Jose Altuve to deliver one of the best compliments about the Mariners from an opponent this season?

The Astros All-Star second baseman and Mariners fans’ most-disliked player was asked about what he saw from Seattle and its success this season during Monday’s media availability.

“This year’s team is the best I’ve ever played against,” he said. “They look good, obviously. I think what I see is a lot of [unity], a lot of chemistry going on there. I think they’re playing kind of like our same game — not be the heroes, but just play to win. And when you play to win, good things happen. And they’re showing what they can do lately.”

Manager Scott Servais seemed mildly surprised by the comments but also smiled at an opponent recognizing what they’ve worked so hard to cultivate in the clubhouse.

“It takes time,” Servais said. “And I think along the way you have to make some tough decisions. And maybe there’s some people who don’t buy into that philosophy. Then you have to kind of weed them off your roster, so to speak.”

Before they ever made the postseason, Servais called the 2022 Mariners his favorite of all the teams he’s managed because of the personality and the unselfishness.

“But you’re ultimately looking for a group of guys who can buy into that, and doing the little things and not being focused on being a hero,” Servais said. “We have seen it play out for us a number of times throughout the last couple years. We play in all the close games and we have a knack for winning them. I think we win them because we’re not looking to be heroes.”

Servais could feel his team’s focus grow more narrow with the postseason in reach.

“I’m always proud of the way we prepare and I always have been,” he said. “There’s more tunnel vision here than maybe there has been in years past. And rightly so. When you play for the Seattle Mariners and it’s been 21 years since you’ve been in the playoffs, the tunnel vision has been on a singular focus of how to end the drought.”

But the Mariners also refocused their goals, extending past ending the drought and winning the World Series.

“We’ve talked about it as soon as we got close,” Servais said. “We were just getting started. Our team has bought into that and they believe that. When you’re talking to guys, it’s about one thing at this time of year. That’s the beauty of the playoffs. It’s about one thing. What do we need to do to win today’s game.”

Roster modifications?

The Mariners must submit their roster for the entire ALDS by 10 a.m. Tuesday. After carrying 12 position players and 14 pitchers for the three-game Wild Card Series in Toronto, will they make changes to the composition for the possible five-game series?

“I think it is different three to five,” Servais said. “It’s certainly much different even when you get to a seven-game series. But for us, it’s probably as much as anything you look at the health of your team.”

With Cal Raleigh’s thumb still a possible issue, the Mariners could still carry three catchers. Would they add right-hander Chris Flexen to the bullpen and take outfielder Taylor Trammell off the roster?

“The one thing that is a little bit unique in this five-game series is the off days,” Servais said. “There’s an off day before Game 2, there’s an off day before Game 3. And that plays into the decision-making as well.”

Those off days might make it easier for Seattle to keep only 12 pitchers on the roster. But the Mariners could have three games in three days with Game 3 and 4 Saturday and Sunday in Seattle and a Game 5 Monday in Houston.

Santana feeling fine

After feeling his hamstring tighten up while taking a swing late in Saturday night’s win over the Blue Jays, Carlos Santana and the Mariners were relieved to know that it was simply a cramp and not a muscle strain.

“I’ll be OK. I’ll be OK,” he said after doing some work with Mariners strength coach Derek Cantieni during Monday’s workout. I’ve been working a lot, and I’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

Servais was relieved to know it was nothing more than a cramp. Santana has been serving as the Mariners designated hitter and is their best option in that role.

“He had a cramp in his hamstring,” Servais said. “It happens. Happens more when you get older, obviously. I have them sometimes in the middle of the night. He feels better today. Again, you won’t see Carlos stealing any bases, but he’ll be good to go.”