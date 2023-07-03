SAN FRANCISCO — The Mariners introduced Camilo Doval to a little something fans have dubbed “Chaos Ball” with its main protagonist Jose Caballero as the main cause.

And it left the Giants closer, who was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday, trudging off the mound with his shoulders slumped and his gaze stuck to his cleats in disgust and disappointment while most of the 40,691 fans at Oracle Park blamed home-plate umpire Lance Barrett for all that went wrong in the top of the ninth.

Ignited by the hustling pest that is Caballero, who stole a pair of bases and prevented an out, benefiting moderately from a controversial hit by pitch on Ty France and getting a sacrifice fly from J.P. Crawford for the lead, a two-run double from Julio Rodriguez and an RBI single from Teoscar Hernandez, the Mariners scored four runs in the top of the ninth off Doval to break a 2-2 tie.

The Mariners would need all four of those runs when reliever Paul Sewald gave up a three-run homer to Blake Sabol with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and then allowed the go-ahead run to reach base.

But working for the third consecutive games, Sewald battled back to strike out Brandon Crawford to end the game and the drama, allowing the Mariners to hang on for a 6-5 victory on cool and crisp Monday evening in the Bay Area.

“Every run counted,” manager Scott Servais said. “Three wins in a row. We’re playing much more competitive, much more focused baseball up and down the lineup.”

It was the most runs allowed by Doval in an appearance this season. The hard-throwing right-hander came into the game with a 1.35 earned-run average and 24 saves.

Mike Ford led off the of the top of the ninth with a sharp single to right field. Caballero bounced out of the dugout and headed to first base ready to cause havoc. With France at the plate as pinch hitter, Caballero stole second with ease. France was later hit by a pitch on the bottom part of his hand.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler asked for a replay review, saying that ball actually hit the bottom of France’s bat with the hockey-puck style knob. The call was upheld and Giants fans were incensed.

With runners on first and second, the Mariners called for Kolten Wong to sacrifice bunt. After fouling a bunt attempt off, Caballero noticed that the Giants defense was so committed to defending the bunt on a “wheel” play. Third baseman J.D. Davis was playing so far in to field a bunt that he couldn’t cover third base and Crawford was breaking to cover second base on the bunt attempt. Doval wasn’t even thinking of holding him close. So Caballero took off for third even before Doval had started to deliver his pitch, sliding into third about a second after the ball crossed the plate.

“Both middle infielders ran away from me, there was no reason to stay there,” Caballero said. “They did the same play two times in a row. After the first time, I told Manny (Acta) to let me know. Nobody at second and nobody at third, I was by myself so I went.”

The Mariners took the bunt off with runners on first and third. Wong hit a groundball to first baseman Lamont Wade Jr. He looked immediately at Caballero, who took off initially like he might head home on a contact play.

“I wanted for him to pay attention to me instead of turning a double play,” Caballero said. “I took a big lead so he’d see me.”

Wade made the mistake of firing to third. Caballero easily made it back and the Mariners had the bases loaded with no outs.

“Cabby turned the game with his baserunning,” Servais said. “I love the way he runs the base. Just no fear super aggressive. He knew he could be against their closer and took advantage of it.”

The Mariners then found three productive at-bats with runners in scoring position against a tough pitcher they hadn’t really faced.

“When we needed it, we were able to create some runs,” said Rodriguez, who drove in the tying run in the eighth inning with a fielders choice. “I was really happy I was able to capitalize. The guy throws 100 and he has a lot of good stuff. I feel like not trying to do too much just kind of look for your pitch and swing at good pitches. That’s the key for everybody.”

The crazy ninth inning overshadowed an outstanding start from rookie right-hander Bryan Woo, who returned home to face the team he grew up cheering for as a kid.

If there were nerves, he didn’t show it. If there was any added pressure of having a large contingent of family and friends, including his 93-year-old grandfather and 85-year-old grandmother, he didn’t act like it. And if he was intimidated by pitching in front of a packed house on the road, Woo certainly didn’t pitch like it.

At times stone-faced and at other times stoic, never once showing emotion — positive or negative — the rookie right-hander delivered one of the best outings of his young career. He pitched a career-high six innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

“He was really focused all night,” Servais said. “He’s pretty calm, cool and collected. He’s California cool. I’ll go with that. He handled it great tonight.”

Woo, who grew up in Alameda in the East Bay, had more than 100 family members and friends in the stands come to see him pitch. He gave them a performance to remember.

“I feel like it’d be cliche to say I’ve been a Giants fan my whole life, but I’ve been coming to Giants games for as long as I can remember and growing up idolizing this team,” he said. “It means a lot more than I can put into words, but I couldn’t have asked for a better night.

Due to health issues, his grandfather had never seen him pitch in the big leagues. But he rented a suite for 30 family members to watch.

“Grandpa’s actually never seen me play before,” Woo said. “He hasn’t been too mobile the last couple of years so it’s kind of tough for him to travel. He was like, “I’m not not gonna miss this one for the world.” I’m really glad that he was able to come.”