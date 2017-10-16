Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer and made a pair of sparkling catches and CC Sabathia pitched six scoreless innings to help the host New York Yankees rout Houston in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

NEW YORK – Back in the Bronx, the big men delivered.

Greeted by an array of “All Rise” signs in a ballpark that fits their style, Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer and made a pair of sparkling catches, leading pitcher CC Sabathia and the New York Yankees over Houston 8-1 Monday night and cutting their deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series.

Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead, three-run homer into the short porch in right field in the second inning against Astros starter Charlie Morton.

The 6-foot-7 Judge entered in a 4-for-31 (.129) postseason slump that included one home run, four RBI and 19 strikeouts. The slugger capped a five-run fourth with a laser of a drive to left field off Will Harris and also robbed Yuri Gurriel and Cameron Maybin of extra-base hits.

Sabathia, 6-6 and 300 pounds, allowed three hits over six scoreless innings for his first postseason win in five years. The Yankees stopped a seven-game ALCS losing streak dating to Sabathia’s victory over Texas in 2010.

After a couple of 2-1 losses in Houston, the Yankees led 8-0 after four innings. The Yankees are 4-0 at home this postseason.

“Just the energy, the fans,” Sabathia said. “They’ve been bringing it every night in the playoffs and you can feed off of that.”

Houston scored on a bases-loaded walk in the ninth before postseason star Jose Altuve grounded into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Sonny Gray starts Game 4 for New York on 11 days’ rest Tuesday against Lance McCullers Jr.

Frazier got the Yankees rolling, taking an awkward hack at a low, outside fastball and slicing it into the seats.

“That was unorthodox, but I’ll take 100 like that,” Frazier said. “The wind was going a little crazy.”

Judge used his height and long left arm to make a leaping catch with his left shoulder slamming into the right-field wall against Gurriel starting the fourth.

Being a rookie, Judge politely waited outside the dugout for all the veterans to descend the steps after the third out — as he always does — then capped a five-run bottom half of the inning with his homer.

Then, in the fifth, Judge sprinted into short right for a diving backhand catch on Maybin.

“You see a guy put his head basically through the wall and then dive,” Frazier said of Judge. “The ground is going to shake when he hits the ground.”

On the first chilly night of the autumn, with a game-time temperature of 57, Sabathia relied on the sharp, slow slider that has helped revive the former flamethrower’s career.

Pitching with caution to Houston’s dangerous lineup, he walked four, struck out five and pitched shutout ball for the first time in 21 career postseason starts. During the regular season, he was 9-0 in 10 starts after Yankees losses.

“Smoke and mirrors,” Sabathia said.

Houston is batting .169 in three ALCS games.

Note

• Cubs manager Joe Maddon stood by his decision not to use All-Star closer Wade Davis during Chicago’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS on Sunday — and questioned the criticism coming his way.

Maddon insisted Davis was only available for one inning in a save situation. He dismissed the second guessing, a day after John Lackey gave up a three-run, walkoff homer to Justin Turner in the ninth to send Los Angeles to a 4-1 victory and a 2-0 series lead.

Game 3 is Tuesday at Wrigley Field, with Yu Darvish starting for the Dodgers and Kyle Hendricks pitching for the Cubs.

Maddon said Davis was still limited after a seven-out save in Chicago’s Game 5 victory at Washington in their NL Division Series.

“I don’t understand why that’s difficult to understand,” Maddon said. “And furthermore, you have to also understand it wasn’t the last game of the year — or the second-to-the-last game of the year. It was about winning eight more games. All these things are factors. I really hope that you all understand that social media doesn’t count at all. Twitter doesn’t count at all. And really, as sportswriters, you should be doing a better job than relying on Twitter to write a story, quite frankly.”

The Cubs are in a difficult spot, trailing the team that led the majors with 104 victories this year. But they’ve come back before, rallying from 3-1 down in the World Series last fall to beat Cleveland for their first title since 1908.