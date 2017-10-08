The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox each faced elimination from the American League playoffs Sunday — and both posted Game 3 victories at home. The Yankees edged Cleveland 1-0 and the Red Sox routed Houston 10-3 to force Game 4s on Monday.

NEW YORK – Good thing for Masahiro Tanaka and the Yankees that Aaron Judge is 6 feet 7.

Judge prevented a home run to save Tanaka’s seven-inning gem, Greg Bird homered off relief ace Andrew Miller and New York edged the Cleveland Indians 1-0 Sunday night in Game 3 to extend their American League Division Series.

“He was brilliant,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Tanaka, who earned his first postseason victory. “He gave us everything we needed.”

Aroldis Chapman got a five-out save as the Yankees avoided a three-game sweep by the defending AL champions. With two on in the ninth, Chapman struck out cleanup hitter — and former Cincinnati teammate — Jay Bruce before Carlos Santana flied out to end the game.

Of Chapman’s 34 pitches, 28 hit 100 mph or higher on the radar gun.

New York got a splendid performance from Tanaka in an old-fashioned October pitching duel with Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco. Tanaka received a big boost when Judge robbed Francisco Lindor of a two-run homer in the sixth.

Bird came through with the huge hit New York had to have when he connected against Miller in the seventh.

“I was really excited, I’m not going to lie,” said Bird, who was pumped up as he returned to the dugout.

Game 4 is Monday at Yankee Stadium, with young ace Luis Severino scheduled to start for New York. Cleveland will go with Game 1 winner Trevor Bauer on three days’ rest, though there is rain in the forecast.

New York rebounded from a bruising, 13-inning loss Friday in Game 2 that led to heavy criticism of Girardi, booed Sunday by the home crowd during introductions because he failed to challenge a critical hit-by-pitch call in Game 2.

“Not the first time. I kind of expected it,” said Girardi, admitting it’s no fun to hear catcalls. “I’ve seen them boo players and managers that have a lot more status than I do. So I prepared for it. I prepared my family for it.”

With a runner on first in a scoreless game, Lindor lofted a sixth-inning drive toward the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium. Judge backed to the wall and barely needed to jump to extend his glove above the fence and make the catch near the auxiliary scoreboard.

“I had to do something,” said Judge, who is 0 for 10 with eight strikeouts in the series.

Tanaka tipped his cap in appreciation. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed three hits.

Bruce struck out four times batting fourth in place of injured slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who sat out after leaving Game 2 with a sprained right ankle. Michael Brantley filled in for Encarnacion as the designated hitter and went 0 for 2 with a walk.

Cleveland had won six straight ALDS games, one shy of the 2009-11 Yankees for the longest such streak.

Red Sox romp

BOSTON – Hanley Ramirez waved a “Believe in Boston” flag during pregame introductions, drawing cheers from a Fenway Park crowd fearful of a second straight postseason sweep.

Then he gave the Red Sox exactly what they wished for: more October baseball.

“I just tried to wake everybody up,” Ramirez said after delivering four hits and three RBI to lead the AL East champions to a 10-3 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of their ALDS.

“I think that’s my job: Find a way to come through in big situations,” the designated hitter said. “It’s the playoffs. It’s go time.”

Ramirez vowed Saturday the team would not be swept in consecutive years.

“You like any player that is willing to step up and speak and then back it up,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

David Price pitched four scoreless innings after another Boston starter — former Mariner Doug Fister — faltered, and 20-year-old Rafael Devers hit the go-ahead homer to help the Red Sox snap a five-game postseason losing streak.

Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first postseason homer, a three-run shot in a six-run seventh that put the game away.