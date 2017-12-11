Days after the Mariners acquired Gordon in a trade with the Marlins, the two-time All Star laced up his sneakers and showed off his basketball skills with the Harlem Globetrotters before leaving Miami.

In case you were wondering, Dee Gordon can flat-out ball on the hardwood.

In his cameo with the Globetrotters, ‘Flash’ Gordon knocked down a 4-pointer, and later hit a running, turnaround jumper.

We added a lot of speed to our team today with guest Globetrotter @FlashGJr! pic.twitter.com/emANeOadwt — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) December 10, 2017

Gordon was a star basketball player at Avon Park High School, and didn’t begin playing organized baseball until he was 16 years old. His dad, Tom Gordon, was an MLB pitcher for 21, but Dee grew up focusing on other sports like basketball and football.

“Honestly, man, I didn’t grow up playing (baseball) so much,” Gordon said in an interview with 710 ESPN. “I loved basketball and playing football. It was my dad’s job, and I saw him and the ups and downs with him.”

“Me starting so late, I think I have an upper hand on a lot of guys because I actually love playing. You can ask Don Mattingly. The only time me and him would get into it is when I got benched or he thought I needed a day off and I didn’t think I needed a day off,” he continued. “I physically just love and admire playing the game and it’s one of the best things I could do. I can’t think of anything else I could do right now.”

While Gordon’s passion for baseball is apparent, he hasn’t lost his love for hoops. In Miami, Gordon hosted multiple charity basketball tournaments for area Boys & Girls Clubs.

And it appears his skills haven’t diminished, either.