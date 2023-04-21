The player that’s exceeded expectations and provided so much of the offense in recent weeks got some help from the two players acquired in the offseason to provide punch to the lineup, but haven’t quite matched those expectations yet in the early part of the season.

Jarred Kelenic continued his stellar start to the 2023 season, driving in a pair of runs, while Teoscar Hernandez and AJ Pollock drove in the other three runs in the Mariners’ 5-2 victory over the Cardinals.

“I feel like we’ve played that game tonight at least seven or eight times this year, but we just haven’t gotten the big hit,” manager Scott Servais said. “Tonight, we got the big hit. That’s what it takes.”

Besides the five runs of offense, the Mariners got a solid start from right-hander George Kirby, who picked up his second win of the season with an efficient outing, and scoreless relief work from Trevor Gott, Justin Topa and Paul Sewald to improve to 9-11.

After being swept by the Brewers and having an off day to forget about the three consecutive losses, the Mariners’ drama-free victory offered a much-needed change.

It was one of their more complete victories of the season — quality pitching, above average offensive production thanks to timely hitting and impeccable defense.

“That’s kind of how we’re built — really good pitching, outstanding defense, timely hitting and home runs don’t hurt,” Servais said. “That’s how we are capable of playing.”

J.P. Crawford punctuated the victory with a sliding backhanded stop and long throw across the diamond to get Nolan Arenado for the Cardinals’ 27th out.

Kirby pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts. He threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 22 batters he faced and he had only four three-ball counts.

In his young career, he has 150 strikeouts and just 23 walks in 152 2/3 innings pitched.

His two runs allowed came in a lengthy second inning. Nolan Arenado led off the inning with a bloop single and Kirby hit Willson Contreras with an 0-1 sinker that left him shaking his head.

He came back to strikeout on Nolan Gorman and got Lars Nootbaar to ground out to first, which allowed the runners to move up a base.

Kirby couldn’t get out of the inning unscathed. Talented rookie Jordan Walker ambushed a first-pitch slider that stayed up in the strike zone, sending a fly ball to deep right field. Hernandez retreated on the ball but couldn’t make a play near the wall. It went for a two-run double.

“I never want to leave a slider up in the zone,” Kirby said. “It just got away from me. I want to work middle of the plate and down.”

From there, Kirby retired the 11 hitters in a row before allowing an inconsequential one-out single to Alec Burleson in the sixth.

Down 2-0, the Mariners immediately cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning against lefty Steven Matz.

Hernandez led off with a double down the left-field line and scored when Kelenic dumped a broken-bat single into left field.

With one out in the fourth inning, Hernandez fell behind 1-2 to Matz. But he took advantage of a misplaced sinker in the middle of the plate, sending a deep fly ball over the wall in center for his fourth homer of the season. The solo blast tied the game at 2.

“We got a new beginning there and it was just going from there,” Hernandez said.

Seattle took the lead for good in the sixth. Julio Rodriguez worked a leadoff walk and Eugenio Suarez reached on a one-out walk, which ended Matz outing. His replacement, Drew VerHagen appeared to have struck out Hernandez for the second out of the inning. But the splitfinger in the dirt bounced away from catcher Willson Contreras allowing Hernandez to race to first.

“I just put my head down and tried to get on,” Hernandez said. “I saw the ball roll away. I was really mad because I struck out, but I just ran hard to first.”

With the bases loaded, Pollock earned a strike without seeing a pitch because of a pitch timer violation.

“I tried to call a timeout but I guess it was too late,” Pollock said. “I had try and regroup.”

A sinker over the middle helped Pollock regroup quickly, he laced it into left-center for a two-run double and a 4-2 lead. Kelenic added an insurance run with a sac fly to left field.