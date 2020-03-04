Angels 2, Mariners 0 at Tempe Diablo Stadium

Notable

The Mariners mustered just four hits and were shut out by a quartet of Angels pitchers, who combined to strike out nine batters and walk two. The game took just 2 hours and 31 minutes, which is beyond quick for spring-training games.

Seattle did have a few opportunities to push a run across, but couldn’t come up with a hit with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-5 in those situations.

Starter Justin Dunn pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing a run on a two-out “double” on a fly ball that Jake Fraley lost in the sun. The Angels’ other run came off a Justin Upton RBI single off Yoshihisa Hirano in the seventh inning. Right-hander Dan Altavilla and lefties Nestor Cortes and Taylor Guilbeau delivered strong relief appearances.

Player of the game

Nestor Cortes has been impressive all spring. The little lefty tossed two hitless innings, striking out a pair of batters. He’s allowed one run on three hits in five total innings pitched this spring with five strikeouts. He will be a multi-inning reliever in the Mariners’ opening-day bullpen.

Quotable

“Offensively, there isn’t much to talk about. Vogey (Daniel Vogelbach) squared up a ball nicely, but we didn’t get much done in the situational-hitting opportunities that we had. It was a quick game. They had three hits, we had four. It was all about pitching today.” –Mariners manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners return home Thursday to face their Peoria Sports Complex neighbors — the San Diego Padres. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi will start for Seattle with right-handers Ljay Newsome, Carl Edwards Jr., Gerson Bautista, Yohan Ramirez and Sam Delaplane scheduled to pitch. San Diego will start right-hander Dinelson Lamet. The game is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Pacific. It will be broadcast live on mariners.com and on delay at ESPN 710-AM.

Video highlights

MLB link

Box score

MLB.com link

03.04.20 Box Score by Ryan Divish on Scribd