Dee Gordon got his first start at second base in a Mariners uniform.

Nelson Cruz wasn’t going to sit out another game. With Robinson Cano banished from the team and the Mariners having lost two straight games with anemic showings on offense, Cruz forced his way back into the starting lineup on Friday night as the designated hitter in his customary cleanup spot.

“It’s nice to get him back in the lineup,” manager Scott Servais said. “The lineup is just different having his presence in there and the other guys around can be a little more relaxed. Hopefully he’s going to be fine.”

The deep bone bruise on the top of Cruz’s right foot isn’t completely healed. He can still feel the discomfort on swings and it doesn’t feel great when he runs, but he wants to play.

“I’m going to wear a pad over it,” he said, pointing to a group of assorted foot and shin guards that he plans to choose from.

Usually players wear the guards on their front foot. Cruz will wear one on the back foot. But perhaps he should wear one on each leg given his injury luck this season.

“It would be too uncomfortable to play with two,” he said. “I would feel like a catcher.”

The bone bruise is the latest issue to sidetrack Cruz this season dating back to spring training where he dealt with a viral infection and then a quad strain. In the Mariners’ second game of the season, Cruz sprained his ankle after stumbling on the dugout stairs, forcing him to miss nine games.

On the recent road trip, Cruz dealt with a flu bug that sapped him of his energy and wouldn’t allow him to do his usual pregame preparation. Just about the time he was over the flu and feeling normal, he took the 85-mph slider off his foot.

There probably hasn’t been a five-game stretch or even a three consecutive game where Cruz has felt completely normal this season. It’s a reason why he’s batting just .240 with a .786 on-base plus slugging percentage, six doubles, seven homers and 18 RBI. He hasn’t had the consistent health to get his typical reps and work.

“Before he got hit the other night, he had actually scored from first on a double (vs. the Tigers) and he was starting to feel better, and wham-o, he gets hit in the foot,” Servais said. “Hopefully this is it for him, and he can get on that hot streak going forward. He’s certainly capable of doing it.”

The first time Cruz said his legs and body felt normal was also against the Tigers when he stole second base in a game.

“It felt really good to be able to run like that,” he said. “It’s a shame that I have to go back to not feeling that good. But getting hit is part of the game.”

He admitted that his timing with his swing hasn’t been normal and he’s trying to find it during the season. The injuries and the limited playing time haven’t made that easy.

“My swing wasn’t there,” he said. “My first concern was my health, but now I guess we can figure out my swing along the way. It’s a process of getting healthy and then getting my swing right. I haven’t been able to stay consistent with my swing. I’m trying to do what I think will get my timing better.”

Dee debuts at second base

Dee Gordon was penciled into the lineup at second base for the first time for the Mariners on Friday night. After working out the past three days at his old position, he was ready to go back to the spot where he’ll play until Robinson Cano returns from his 80-game suspension.

Servais hasn’t seen Gordon play a ton of second base, but had no worries.

“He’s got some flash to go with his name, Flash Gordon,” Servais joked. “He looks good over there. It’s pretty natural for him. We will probably move him around more than he did in Miami with our defensive shifts and alignments. I think he’s looking forward to it. We need him to step in there and play well, get his bat going again, get on base and do his thing and we’ll be just fine.”