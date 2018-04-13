Mike Zunino could return early next week while Ben Gamel is still getting at-bats on his rehab stint. Ryon Healy is progressing better than first expected.

The first of the expected player returns from the disabled list won’t come until Saturday. But if Nelson Cruz would’ve had his way, it would have been on Friday so he could have been in the lineup at designated hitter that night vs. the Oakland A’s at Safeco Field.

“They are going to change the lineup, I guess,” Cruz said about three hours before Friday’s game.

Really?

But he couldn’t maintain a straight face to keep up his ruse. The lineup wasn’t going to be changed and he’ll have to wait for another day.

How much did he want to play? He called manager Scott Servais on Friday morning to inform him that he was ready to play and needed be activated from the disabled list.

“He very sternly let me know that he was ready to go,” Servais said.

Why the phone call?

“Yesterday, I wasn’t sure if I could play, but today I woke up and it felt really, really good,” Cruz said. “I was good to play.”

Before the Mariners took early batting practice, Cruz was out on the field doing agility work and running the bases to test his sprained right ankle. Servais and senior athletic trainer Rob Nodine watched closely. Cruz later took a full round of batting practice with his teammates, smashing balls into the left field upper deck.

“He’s not at 100 percent, but he knows his body really well and we’ve certainly missed having him in our lineup,” Servais said. “We are optimistic we can get him in there either (Saturday) or Sunday.”

Cruz said it would be Saturday.

“Tomorrow, I will be in there,” he said.

He didn’t enjoy spending the road trip in Seattle, rehabbing and having to watch his teammates on television.

“A lot of cussing at the umpires and at plays,” he said. “And then just turning off the TV like an old guy.”

Mike Zunino felt the same way as he watched games.

“My gosh, I don’t think there is a word to describe it,” he said. “To miss any time and not play? I drive myself crazy even on the offdays I have when I’m feeling good.”

Zunino is feeling good now. He took batting practice on the field and caught James Paxton’s bullpen on Friday afternoon.

“(Paxton) said it was nice to have me back there again today,” Zunino said. “I told him, ‘I’m hoping I’m back for his next start.”

That’s not an impossibility. Paxton is scheduled to start on Monday vs. the Astros. But the Mariners do want Zunino to get at least one or two games on a rehab stint.

“I don’t think I’ll need much more than that,” he said. “I want to be able to come in and help. I don’t want to have to come in knock all the rust off.”

They could fly him down to Sacramento where Class AAA Tacoma is playing and get him a game on Saturday and a game on Sunday and bring him back for Monday.

When Zunino first suffered the oblique strain during the workout before opening day, there was some thought he would be back in 10 days. But the team’s medical staff decided that rushing him back would be illogical given the location of the injury. He didn’t have a setback.

“I just wanted to be 100 percent,” he said. “Obviously, you can play through some things, but with an oblique you have want them to be 100 percent or you are going to be dealing with it for the whole year.”

Ben Gamel is also supposedly 100 percent with his oblique strain. But he remains with the Rainiers on rehab assignment.

“I think with Ben, we were optimistic that he might be back with us here during the weekend,” Servais said. “But as we started playing him a lot, we realized that he needed to catch his wind a little bit. He didn’t have a spring training. We gave him a day off the other day. He played last night and he’ll probably play again tonight. Gamel, physically is ready to go, but we just want to get him at-bats.”

With the Mariners facing left-handed starters on Sunday and Monday, it’s unlikely Gamel will be recalled before then, barring an injury to a player on the active roster.

Healy healing

The last time his teammates saw him, Ryon Healy was on crutches and in a walking boot. On Friday, he was out taking regular pregame batting practice, fielding ground balls at an intense level and moving much better than expected considering he suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain on Saturday in Minnesota.

“The original time frame on Healy was two to three weeks and it could be a little quicker than that,” Servais said.

Healy talked about the ankle sprain he suffered in a postgame workout for the first time since it occurred. He admitted to having tweaked the ankle during spring and thought that might have led to the injury in Minnesota.

“Day by day, it’s been getting a lot better,” he said. “It’s starting to feel more and more normal. The swelling has gone down a lot. There are still some sore spots, obviously. But overall, I’m happy where I’m at.”

So what part of the workout was he doing when he rolled the right ankle?

“I was doing skater lateral jumps,” he said. “I don’t know if my foot got caught. I don’t remember. It obviously gave and I fell pretty hard.”

What was going through his mind?

“I blacked out to be honest,” he said. “There was a lot of fear. I knew how much hard work I put in to coming back. To have that happen was not ideal. I’m looking forward to overcoming this and being healthy again.”

Healy admitted to barely sleeping the next two nights out of frustration and discomfort. The injury occurred just as he was starting to finally feel comfortable at the plate after missing a large chunk of spring training due to hand surgery.

“Yep, isn’t that how baseball works?” he said. “You start feeling good and it shoots you right back down. But the most frustrating part was battling at-bats, trying to get my spring training ABs out of the way and get comfortable at the plate. I felt like I was finally getting to a good point and this happens. The challenge restarts over again. I’m ready to take it head on.”

Also

*** The piece of plastic on the edges of the dugout steps at Safeco Field that caused Cruz to slip and sprain his ankle have been removed.

“We have fixed the steps in the dugout,” Servais said. “They do not have that slick thing on there anymore. They have a tacky surface on them. We’ve made some improvements there so that doesn’t happen again.”

*** Lefty Ariel Miranda is still lined up to start on Tuesday vs. the Astros. It’s the first time Seattle will need a fifth starter this season. Servais confirmed that the last spot in the rotation still belongs to Erasmo Ramirez (lat strain) when he’s finally healthy.

Ramirez could make at least one more start on a rehab assignment and then be ready to return to the rotation the Mariners road trip to Texas.

“We are building him up pitch-wise,” Servais said. “We want to give him a normal progression.”