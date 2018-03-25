James Paxton pitched five innings, giving up three runs in his final start of the spring
Mariners 11, Padres 7 at Peoria Stadium
Notable
James Paxton made his final start of the spring, pitching five innings and allowing three runs (two earned on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts. Paxton gave up two homers. He left one pitch up in the zone, and the other was a Cactus League special
“A jam shot that just kept carrying,” he said.
Relievers Nick Vincent and Juan Nicasio looked solid, each working a scoreless inning. Vincent struck out a pair of batters while Nicasio had a punchout.
Daniel Vogelbach drew a pair of walks and had a double, scoring two runs. He’s hitting .400 (20 for 50) with a .531 on-base percentage, a .600 slugging percentage, seven doubles, six homers, 12 RBI and 13 walks in in 21 games this spring
Player of the game
Nelson Cruz didn’t have a typical spring training, missing time with the flu and a sore groin. But he’s starting to get his timing back at the plate. After hitting a pair of homers in the minor league games on Friday, Cruz crushed two-run shot on Sunday off of former Mariner reliever Jonathan Aro.
Quotable
“He got his pitches in. His stuff was good. His curveball was good. I probably held my breath as much as anything with him out there. I just wanted him to get his pitches and get him out of there and move forward. He’s ready to go.” — Mariners manager Scott Servais on James Paxton.
On Tap
The Mariners have Monday off. They return to action on Tuesday at Salt River Field in the Cactus League finale vs. the Rockies. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. Left-hander Marco Gonzales will make the start for Seattle with lefty Marc Rzepczynski and right-handers Edwin Diaz and Dan Altavilla scheduled to pitch. The game will televised on Root Sports and broadcast live on mariners.com
Boxscore
03.25.18 Box Score by Ryan Divish on Scribd
