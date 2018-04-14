The Mariners optioned right-handed reliever Casey Lawrence to Class AAA Tacoma to make room for Cruz.

Nelson Cruz was coming off the disabled list on Saturday and playing that evening against the A’s at Safeco Field. That much was made clear to manager Scott Servais by Cruz on Friday after the Mariners decided to have their slugging designated hitter wait an extra day before officially returning.

“If I didn’t play him, he was going to kill me,” joked manager Scott Servais before Saturday’s game. “That’s enough, you twist the manager’s arm and now you are in there.”

Asked if he would threaten his manager with bodily harm, the hulking but gentle Cruz returned a mischievous smile.

“No,” he said after a long pause.

Cruz’s reasoning for wanting to come back were simple.

“Cause I can run, I guess,” he said.

More important than just running, Cruz’s ankle has been strong enough for him to do his normal daily regiment of working out and hitting. It’s the only way he knows how to prepare to play. If he hadn’t been able to do his full routine, he might not have been demanding to play so soon.

“I’ve been doing everything,” he said. “I feel normal.”

Servais immediately returned Cruz to his customary No. 4 spot in the batting order with Mitch Haniger sliding back to the No. 6 spot where he was projected to hit before Cruz sprained his right ankle in a dugout fall.

“It lengthens our lineup,” Servais said. “Haniger has done a great job filling in, hitting in the middle of Cano and Seager. He’s been presented with a lot of opportunities because the guys at the top of our lineup have been on base a ton. And he’s taken advantage of it. You slide him down, it does make us deeper.”

Cruz sprained his right ankle in the Mariners’ second game of the season and had been on the disabled list 13 day, while missing nine games. He didn’t feel the need to go on a rehab assignment to get game action.

“I have to trust the work that I put in, hitting in the cage and go from there,” he said. “Once the games start up, I’ve been playing this game long enough to figure it out.”

Cruz compared it to his spring training that was interrupted by the flu and then a strained quad. He missed several games and the blasted homers in each of the first two regular season games.

“It’s similar,” he said. “In spring, I didn’t take many at-bats either and I wasn’t feeling that great, but I guess you have to switch it on when games start. You focus more and more things click.

The Mariners didn’t deem it necessary to send him on a rehab assignment .

“Nelson Cruz has had a lot of cage over his life,” Servais said. “He’s had a lot of swings and he feels good about his swing. Timing is always the issue. But he’s a veteran. He’ll be okay.”

The corresponding move to make room for Cruz was a logical one, optioning right-hander Casey Lawrence to Class AAA Tacoma. The Mariners came into Saturday carrying nine relievers in the bullpen, which is an excess.

With lefty Wade LeBlanc also in the bullpen filling a similar role, the Mariners decided to send out Lawrence to get some regular work and stay stretched out so he could be available if needed as a long reliever in the coming weeks.

“Casey will get stretched out and he may even slide into their rotation once he gets down there,” Servais said. “It creates more options for us if something happens.”

Also …

*** Mike Zunino (oblique strain) worked on throws to second and third base prior to the Mariners normal pre-game work where he took batting practice. Servais said that Zunino could begin a short rehab assignment of one or two games on Monday. He will likely go with either Class AA Arkansas or High A Modesto. That means Zunino could return on Wednesday from the disabled list.

*** Ben Gamel had two hits on Friday for the Rainiers and completely healed from his strained oblique. But he won’t be joining the Mariners until next week, possibly Tuesday.