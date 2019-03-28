28 of 31 panelists pick the Astros to win the AL West; two pick the Angels; one picks the Angels.

Eddie Matz: “The A’s. Their rotation is more like a no-tation, but the bullpen is deep. And the defense, led by MVP candidate Matt Chapman and center fielder/human highlight reel Ramon Laureano, can catch it. I don’t think anyone in the West gets within shouting distance of Houston this year, but Oakland gets the closest.”

The Mariners check in at No. 21 in the opening-day power rankings.

David Schoenfield: “Hey, if they get bounce-back seasons from Jay Bruce and Domingo Santana (66 home runs in 2017, 14 in 2018), and Yusei Kikuchi is the real deal, and Marco Gonzales takes another step forward, and the no-name bullpen delivers, and Justus Sheffield comes up and lights it up … OK, that’s a lot of ifs. This isn’t a complete teardown, but a .500 season would be a good season.”

Keith Law picks the Mariners to finish 70-92, last place in the AL West.

“The Mariners traded away a lot of talent this winter and didn’t get much major league talent in return, although by year’s end they should have a few pieces from their deals on the big league roster. Their season should be salvaged by adequate run prevention even though they probably won’t have an above-average starter this year and they’re not going to score many runs.”

Shoreline’s Blake Snell received four of 31 possible votes to repeat as AL Cy Young winner in ESPN’s staff award predictions. Yusei Kikuchi received two votes for AL Rookie of the Year.

All nine panelists pick the Astros to win the AL West.

“The A’s enjoyed a standout 2019 campaign, but nobody thinks they’ll be capable of displacing the Astros atop the AL West. As Jack Dickey writes in his team preview: ‘Houston allowed just 534 runs in 2018, 112 fewer than the AL’s second-best staff (Tampa Bay). You don’t reach those heights in run production and run prevention without a bunch of great (and eminently watchable) players.'”

Gabriel Baumgartner: “Over 157 games last year, Mitch Haniger slashed an impressive .285/.366/.493 with a 139 OPS+—securing his status as the Mariners’ most potent offensive weapon. After him, however, it’s a thin lineup without much youth.”

Tyler Kepner: “The Seattle Mariners made a noble effort to end baseball’s longest playoff drought (since 2001), but they should now replace the Rangers in the division cellar. They allowed 34 more runs than they scored last season but still finished 16 games over .500. Recognizing the anomaly, General Manager Jerry Dipoto spent the winter dumping Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Edwin Diaz, James Paxton, Jean Segura, Mike Zunino and others.

Some veterans, like Jay Bruce and Edwin Encarnacion, came back as part of salary swaps. But Dipoto, baseball’s most active general manager, could trade them this summer in an effort to build a more stable foundation.”

Will Leitch’s one bold prediction for the Mariners is that half the opening-day starting lineup won’t be on the team by August.

“Ichiro is already gone, and Dee Gordon, Jay Bruce and Edwin Encarnacion are all likely to shipped off at the Deadline by the team’s active general manager. All Mariners should rent, not buy.”

The Mariners check in 25th in these preseason power rankings.

Michael Baumann: “… That essentially leaves Mitch Haniger, Edwin Encarnación, and a bunch of more or less anonymous dudes.

If Seattle is interesting this year, it will be because some of those dudes, many of whom struggled for playing time with previous teams, reward the Mariners for giving them a chance to play regularly: Shortstop J.P. Crawford and outfielder Domingo Santana, acquired in trades for Segura and Ben Gamel, respectively, are two examples. Haniger shone in a similar situation two years ago; maybe the Mariners will find another late bloomer in 2019.”

Zachary Rymer picks the Astros to win the AL West (and the World Series).

“Frankly, searching for flaws in the 2019 Astros is an exercise in picking nits. They should win the AL West without much trouble.”

Joel Reuter picks the Mariners fourth in the AL West.

“The Seattle Mariners have focused on trimming payroll and rebuilding the farm system this offseason, so a playoff drought that stretches back to 2001 will likely be extended.”

Mitch Haniger is the only Mariner to make the starting lineup of Reuter’s hypothetical AL West superteam. Omar Narvaez and Marco Gonzales also sneak onto the roster.

CBS SPORTS

The Mariners don’t make an appearance in CBS’ “50 bold predictions,” but former outfield prospect Tyler O’Neill does.

“33. Tyler O’Neill will emerge as the Cardinals’ starting right fielder before the All-Star break.”

THE ATHLETIC

No Mariners attracted much attention in this preseason survey of MLB players … but, hey, ballplayers love coming to Seattle. Only Chicago (23.7%) got more votes than the Emerald City (18.9%) for favorite road city.

“I can’t even explain why, there’s just something about Seattle that I love,” said one player.