With three picks — Nos. 22, 29 and 30 — in the first round of the MLB draft, the Mariners have a chance to restock a farm system with impact talent after it has graduated several top prospects to the big league team and lost others like talented infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo in trades for major league talent like Luis Castillo.

The two extra picks come from Julio Rodriguez winning the American League Rookie of the Year award and a compensatory pick. The Mariners also have the No. 57 pick in the second round of the draft, which starts Sunday.

Under amateur scouting director Scott Hunter, the Mariners have seen first-round picks Evan White (2017), Logan Gilbert (2018) and George Kirby (2019), while Emerson Hancock (2020) is expected to make his MLB debut at some point this season. Recent selections Harry Ford (2021) and Cole Young (2022) — both high school picks — seemed destined to debut in the next few years.

In what Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto deemed “the deepest draft I’ve ever seen,” there will be plenty of options for those three first-round picks. While the top of the draft is expected to be filled with selections from a loaded college class, it could leave some very talented high school position players available in back end of the draft that might otherwise be top 10 picks in other years.

“This is a position-player-rich draft, and it’s high school, it’s college — as good as I’ve ever seen,” Dipoto said. “I couldn’t be more excited about having the picks stacked up the way we do.”

The Mariners get to make those picks at home in Seattle with the first day of the draft being held at Lumen Field. It’s possible that at least one of those picks will be in attendance.

Because of that depth and the number of picks, it’s difficult to gauge what players the Mariners might select. A glance at the mock drafts from the most notable third-party sites that track and analyze the draft fails to yield a consensus in players, position or level. In fact, each outlet had multiple mock drafts and that featured significant changes each time.

Keith Law of The Athletic believers that the Mariners will go with a college hitter with the No. 22 pick and then high school selections with other two spots. Others believe that the Mariners might go with a high school pick immediately.

Six names to remember

Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner (Pa.) HS

He is considered one of the best pure hitters in the high school class with a smooth and simple left-handed swing and an aggressive approach at the plate.

Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest

A slow start this season hurt his stock, but he’s considered a balanced hitter with solid contact rate and a potential of up to 25-plus homers. He hit 27 homers this season for one of the bests teams in college baseball.

Colt Emerson, SS, Glenn (Ohio) HS

A left-handed-hitting shortstop who won’t turn 18 for a few more weeks. He has advanced bat-to-ball skills with a potential to add power because of his swing and athleticism.

Aidan Miller, 3B, Mitchell (Fla.) HS

A broken hamate bone caused him to miss part of his spring season. A right-handed hitter, he’s projected to have plus power with a preference to drive the ball to right-center.

Brayden Taylor, TCU, 3B

Another left-handed hitter, who hits the ball with more velocity than any other hitter in college baseball. A midseason slump raised some questions, but he was named the MVP of the Big 12 tourney, hitting four doubles and three homers in 16 plate appearances.

Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield (Va.) HS

A speedy center fielder with an unusual swing that still gets results including against some of the top high school pitchers in the draft.

Here’s a roundup of analysts’ projections for the Mariners’ picks in Sunday’s first round, which will be televised on MLB Network.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (two mock drafts)

No. 22

Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner (Pa.) HS

Aidan Miller, 3B, Mitchell (Fla.) HS

No. 29

Adrian Santana, SS, Doral Academy (Fla.) HS

Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner (Pa.) HS

No. 30

Josh Knoth, RHP, Patchogue-Medord (N.Y.) HS

Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest

Baseball America (three mock drafts)

No. 22

Will Sanders, RHP, South Carolina

Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest

Alexander Clemmey, LHP, Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) HS

No. 29

Juaron Watts-Brown, RHP, Oklahoma State

Aidan Miller, 3B, Mitchell (Fla.) HS

Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest

No. 30

Colt Emerson, SS, Glenn (Ohio) HS

MLB Pipeline (Four mock drafts)

No. 22

Colt Emerson, SS/3B, Glenn (Ohio) HS

Brayden Taylor, 3B, TCU

Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton (Texas) HS

Enrique Bradfield, OF, Vanderbilt



No. 29

Colt Emerson, SS/3B, Glenn (Ohio) HS

Charlee Soto, RHP, Reborn Christian Academy (Fla.)

No. 30

Walker Martin, SS, Eaton (Colo.) HS

Ralphy Velazquez, C/1B, Huntington Beach (Calif.) HS

Keith Law of The Athletic

No. 22

Yohandy Morales, 3B, Miami

Nolan Schanuel, 1B, Florida Atlantic

Brayden Taylor, 3B, TCU

No. 29

Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield (Va.) HS

Dillon Head, OF, Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) Community High

George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep (Fla.)

No. 30