Nabil Crismatt had a rough start as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the Tacoma Rainiers 11-2 on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Crismatt fell to 0-1 after giving up seven runs (five earned) on six hits over 32/3 innings. He struck out six and walked five.

Jose Lobaton was 1 for 3 with two walks and a solo homer for the Rainiers, who were 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Game 3 of the four-game set is Sunday at 1:35 p.m.