ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When catcher Tom Murphy was acquired by the Mariners in an early season trade, he was determined to create an opportunity for himself. He revamped his swing. He meshed into the clubhouse culture. He did what was asked.

The trade has paid off handsomely.

Murphy had two home runs and four RBI on Monday night as the resurgent Mariners again made themselves at home. They scored early and often to flatten the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 at Tropicana Field.

On the final stop of a three-city tour, the Mariners moved to 5-2 on the trip after posting series wins against the Tigers and Blue Jays. Murphy, 3 for 3 while reaching base four times, was the biggest catalyst.

“Murph has been a great addition to our team,’’ said Mariners manager Scott Servais of Murphy, who arrived from the Giants on March 29 for minor-league pitcher Jesus Ozoria. “He has great preparation defensively. And his offense has been outstanding. He has really good ability and he has some power.’’

Murphy, who has 15 homers and 33 RBI in 52 games, put his power on display against the Rays, who currently hold the American League’s second wild-card playoff spot.

Utilizing a three-run homer from Murphy in the first inning and a two-run shot from first baseman Austin Nola in the second, the Mariners raced to a 7-1 advantage.

It provided a more-than-adequate cushion for left-hander Marco Gonzales (13-10), who won for the first time since July 27. Gonzales didn’t have his best stuff, allowing three runs while lasting just five innings in a 94-pitch outing, and was backed up by three relievers.

But before he threw a pitch, Gonzales was staked to a 3-0 lead.

Rays rookie left-hander Brendan McKay (2-3) struggled with control from the outset, issuing one-out walks to J.P. Crawford and Nola. After getting Kyle Seager on a deep fly out, McKay was one strike away from an escape. But his 2-2 offering to Murphy was cranked into the left-field bleachers.

In the second, after taking advantage of two Rays errors, the Mariners scored four unearned runs, capped by Nola’s two-run homer. Nola added a run-scoring single in the fourth to finish 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Murphy led off the fifth with a solo homer, extending the Mariners’ lead to 9-1.

SMITH RETURNS

Right fielder Mallex Smith (0 for 4) returned to the starting lineup after being benched for two games by Servais for repeated mental mistakes in the field and on the bases.

“He’ll be ready to go,’’ Servais said before the game. “The other stuff? I’ve already talked about where we’re at. I’ve had conversations with him. He wants to get out there and do his thing.’ “

Smith, who batted .296 in 2018, his second season with the Rays, was glad to be back at his old ballpark. He also had 10 family members and friends in the stands from his native Tallahassee, located in Florida’s Panhandle.

“It feels good to be back in the lineup,’’ Smith said. “I’m going to keep playing hard.’’ Asked if the benching was water under the bridge, Smith’s eyes widened and he said, “Oh, it’s definitely water. It’s definitely water.’’

