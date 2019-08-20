ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Mariners are having a road trip to remember. Meanwhile, catcher Tom Murphy and third baseman Kyle Seager are having red-hot streaks they won’t soon forget.

The Mariners captured their fourth straight victory and rallied to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, moving to 6-2 on their nine-game, three-city tour. The Mariners, assured of winning each series on the road trip, conclude the journey Wednesday with an afternoon getaway game.

Tuesday night, they again got huge contributions from Murphy and Seager.

Murphy’s two-run homer put the Mariners ahead to stay, 6-4, in the sixth inning. Seager’s two-run homer put the Mariners up in the first inning, and he added an RBI double in the seventh.

Murphy has homered in his last four games, the longest streak ever by a Mariners catcher. Overall, he has an eight-game hitting streak and is batting .355 (with seven homers and 16 RBI) since July 14.

Seager has hit safely in 24 of his last 25 games. During that stretch, he is batting .359 with 11 homers and 24 RBI. He also has a season-high 14-game hitting streak.

Mariners left-hander Tommy Milone (3-7) got the victory, even though he allowed four runs in five innings after following opener Matt Wisler, who pitched the opening inning.

Trailing 4-2 after four innings, the Mariners had a productive fifth inning.

Tim Lopes scored from third base on a wild pitch by Rays left-hander Jalen Beeks, making it 4-3.

With two outs and two runners aboard, Austin Nola smacked a base hit that initially bounced away from Rays left fielder Tommy Pham. Keon Broxton scored easily from second base, but J.P. Crawford, attempting to score from first, was cut down at the plate on a perfect relay throw from shortstop Willy Adames to catcher Mike Zunino, keeping the score at 4-4.

In the sixth, Seager drew a leadoff walk from Beeks, then Murphy picked on a 2-1 fastball, driving it into the left-field bleachers for a 6-4 Mariners lead.

Mariners relievers Sam Tuivailala, Anthony Bass and Matt Magill pitched three scoreless innings to clinch the victory.