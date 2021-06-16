Following the final out of what felt like an interminable fifth inning, Justus Sheffield trudged off the mound, eyes affixed on his feet and shoulders sagging in obvious frustration. He looked up to the handful of fans and the mostly empty seats of T-Mobile Park, shaking his head in disgust. His nonexistent command and subsequent subpar showing had put his team so far behind that victory was an impossibility.

Sheffield allowed seven runs in five innings and the Mariners’ offense could never match that sort of production at the plate in a 7-2 loss Wednesday night to the Twins.

The Mariners’ three-game winning streak ended, dropping them to 34-36, while the Twins snapped a three-game losing skid and improved to 27-41

The 29th start of his major-league career, which is the typical number of starts that a pitcher in a five-man rotation will make in a 162-game season, was yet another outing in the 2021 season where his execution never matched his intent and there was nothing he could do to fix it or limit the damage.

And it’s happened enough this season that it’s fair to wonder just who Sheffield is as a big-league pitcher.

A year ago, in the shortened 2020 season, he was solid, posting a 4-3 record with a 3.58 ERA in 10 starts.

With his latest outing, he fell to 5-6 with a 5.51 ERA in 12 starts.

Sheffield’s official line: five innings pitched, seven runs allowed on 10 hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Four of those runs allowed came in that extended fifth inning where one-time Mariners fan favorite Nelson Cruz obliterated a first-pitch sinker from Sheffield, seemingly creating a vapor trail of the baseball as it went rocketing into the upper deck. The three-run blast was his 84th homer at T-Mobile Park, second most for any player behind only Kyle Seager (85).

But really, Sheffield’s struggles were predictable and apparent in the first inning. He gave up a leadoff double to Jorge Polanco on his second pitch of the game – a sinker left over the middle. Facing the next batter, veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson, Sheffield got up 0-2. But Donaldson fouled off back-to-back sliders meant for his back foot and a strikeout and then smacked a sinker over the middle into right field for an RBI single.

Later with one out, another sinker – this time on the first pitch to Ryan Jeffers – was turned into a single up the middle to score Donaldson from third and a 2-0 lead.

Sheffield came back with a 1-2-3 second inning that included a pair of strikeouts.

It gave the Mariners a brief hope that he might have made an adjustment to give them a competitive start.

But a leadoff walk to Polanco to start the third would eventually lead to a run. Down 3-0 after a scoreless fourth inning from Sheffield, the Mariners were still in the game when the fifth inning began.

It started with Polanco notching his third hit off Sheffield to start an inning – a double to left. Sheffield then somehow walked Willians Astudillo for the second time in the game, despite Astudillo having every interest in swinging at just about any pitch that might be a strike.

That brought the ageless Cruz to the plate, who at age 40 can still demolish a misplaced fastball on the inner half of the plate more often than not.

Sheffield served up a solo homer to Jeffers two batters later on a changeup that made it 7-0.

A night after scoring 10 runs, the Mariners offense mustered just two runs on five hits.

Down seven runs, Ty France doubled to left-center off reliever Caleb Thielbar and scored on Shed Long Jr.’s hard single to center.

Seattle tacked on a second run in the seventh on France’s sac fly to left that scored Mitch Haniger to trim the lead to 7-2.

