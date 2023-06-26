Two of the Mariners’ most athletic and high-ceiling prospects will get a chance to showcase their talents during the MLB All-Star festivities at T-Mobile Park.
Catcher Harry Ford, the consensus top prospect in the Mariners organization, and outfielder Jonatan Clase, who is rising fast as a prospect, were selected to join the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played at 4 p.m. July 8.
Ford, 20, has been considered the Mariners’ top position-player prospect after Julio Rodriguez reached the big leagues.
Ford is ranked as the No. 48 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline and No. 64 by Baseball America.
Taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga., Ford has steadily climbed the organizational ladder despite the difficulties and responsibilities of playing catcher.
As one of the younger players in the High-A Northwest League, Ford has played in 64 games for the Everett AquaSox, posting a .250/.407/.408 slash line with eight doubles, three triples, eight homers, 38 RBI, 14 stolen bases, 56 walks and only 58 strikeouts.
Ford gained attention this spring when he represented Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic. Batting cleanup for the native country of his parents, Ford hit .308 with a double, two homers and four RBI in four games.
Clase, a 21-year-old switch-hitting outfielder with elite speed and increased power potential, began the season with Everett and played his way up to Double-A Arkansas.
In 21 games with the AquaSox, Clase posted a .333/.453/.701 slash line with nine doubles, a triple, seven homers, 17 RBI, 17 stolen bases, 18 walks and 28 strikeouts.
In 44 games with Arkansas, Clase posted a .201/.318/.426 slash line with seven doubles, two triples, nine homers, 29 RBI, 25 stolen bases, 28 walks and 69 strikeouts.
Clase is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the organization by Baseball America and No. 12 by MLB Pipeline. He was signed as an international free agent in 2018 out of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.
The Futures Game brings in the top prospects from every MLB team to participate in a game similar to the All-Star Game, with teams representing the American and National leagues.
This year’s game will feature shortstop Jackson Holliday of the Orioles, who was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 draft and the No. 1 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
Former Mariners prospect Noelvi Marte will represent the Reds. Marte was one of four players sent to Cincinnati last season for pitcher Luis Castillo.
The coaching staffs for the two teams will be filled with former Mariners.
Harold Reynolds will serve as manager of the AL team, and Raul Ibanez will manage the NL squad. Former Mariners Adrian Beltre, Felix Hernandez, Jay Buhner, Mike Cameron, Jamie Moyer, Alvin Davis, Dan Wilson and Randy Winn will serve as coaches.
American League
CATCHERS
Harry Ford, Seattle Mariners
Edgar Quero, Los Angeles Angels
Tyler Soderstrom, Oakland A’s
INFIELDERS
Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays
Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles
Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers
Justyn-Henry Malloy, Detroit Tigers
Kyle Manzardo, Tampa Bay Rays
Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox
Kyren Paris, Los Angeles Angels
Nick Yorke, Boston Red Sox
OUTFIELDERS
Lawrence Butler, Oakland A’s
Jonatan Clase, Seattle Mariners
Drew Gilbert, Houston Astros
Spencer Jones, New York Yankees
Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore Orioles
PITCHERS
Clayton Beeter, New York Yankees
Jonathan Cannon, Chicago White Sox
Joey Cantillo, Cleveland Guardians
Shane Drohan, Boston Red Sox
David Festa, Minnesota Twins
Will Klein, Kansas City Royals
Sem Robberse, Toronto Blue Jays
Owen White, Texas Rangers
Yosver Zulueta, Toronto Blue Jays
National League
CATCHERS
Jefferson Quero, Milwaukee Brewers
Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers
INFIELDERS
Ryan Bliss, Arizona Diamondbacks
Brady House, Washington Nationals
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds
Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres
B.J. Murray Jr., Chicago Cubs
Nasim Nunez, Miami Marlins
Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates
OUTFIELDERS
Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers
Justin Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
Yanquiel Fernandez, Colorado Rockies
Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals
James Wood, Washington Nationals
PITCHERS
Mick Abel, Philadelphia Phillies
Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants
Tink Hence, St. Louis Cardinals
J.P. Massey, Pittsburgh Pirates
Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers
Patrick Monteverde, Miami Marlins
Spencer Schwellenbach, Atlanta Braves
Mike Vasil, New York Mets
Carson Wisonehunt, San Francisco Giants
