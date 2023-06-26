Two of the Mariners’ most athletic and high-ceiling prospects will get a chance to showcase their talents during the MLB All-Star festivities at T-Mobile Park.

Catcher Harry Ford, the consensus top prospect in the Mariners organization, and outfielder Jonatan Clase, who is rising fast as a prospect, were selected to join the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played at 4 p.m. July 8.

Ford, 20, has been considered the Mariners’ top position-player prospect after Julio Rodriguez reached the big leagues.

Ford is ranked as the No. 48 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline and No. 64 by Baseball America.

Taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga., Ford has steadily climbed the organizational ladder despite the difficulties and responsibilities of playing catcher.

As one of the younger players in the High-A Northwest League, Ford has played in 64 games for the Everett AquaSox, posting a .250/.407/.408 slash line with eight doubles, three triples, eight homers, 38 RBI, 14 stolen bases, 56 walks and only 58 strikeouts.

Ford gained attention this spring when he represented Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic. Batting cleanup for the native country of his parents, Ford hit .308 with a double, two homers and four RBI in four games.

Clase, a 21-year-old switch-hitting outfielder with elite speed and increased power potential, began the season with Everett and played his way up to Double-A Arkansas.

In 21 games with the AquaSox, Clase posted a .333/.453/.701 slash line with nine doubles, a triple, seven homers, 17 RBI, 17 stolen bases, 18 walks and 28 strikeouts.

In 44 games with Arkansas, Clase posted a .201/.318/.426 slash line with seven doubles, two triples, nine homers, 29 RBI, 25 stolen bases, 28 walks and 69 strikeouts.

Clase is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the organization by Baseball America and No. 12 by MLB Pipeline. He was signed as an international free agent in 2018 out of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

The Futures Game brings in the top prospects from every MLB team to participate in a game similar to the All-Star Game, with teams representing the American and National leagues.

This year’s game will feature shortstop Jackson Holliday of the Orioles, who was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 draft and the No. 1 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.

Former Mariners prospect Noelvi Marte will represent the Reds. Marte was one of four players sent to Cincinnati last season for pitcher Luis Castillo.

The coaching staffs for the two teams will be filled with former Mariners.

Harold Reynolds will serve as manager of the AL team, and Raul Ibanez will manage the NL squad. Former Mariners Adrian Beltre, Felix Hernandez, Jay Buhner, Mike Cameron, Jamie Moyer, Alvin Davis, Dan Wilson and Randy Winn will serve as coaches.

American League

CATCHERS

Harry Ford, Seattle Mariners

Edgar Quero, Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Soderstrom, Oakland A’s

INFIELDERS

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles

Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers

Justyn-Henry Malloy, Detroit Tigers

Kyle Manzardo, Tampa Bay Rays

Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox

Kyren Paris, Los Angeles Angels

Nick Yorke, Boston Red Sox

OUTFIELDERS

Lawrence Butler, Oakland A’s

Jonatan Clase, Seattle Mariners

Drew Gilbert, Houston Astros

Spencer Jones, New York Yankees

Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore Orioles

PITCHERS

Clayton Beeter, New York Yankees

Jonathan Cannon, Chicago White Sox

Joey Cantillo, Cleveland Guardians

Shane Drohan, Boston Red Sox

David Festa, Minnesota Twins

Will Klein, Kansas City Royals

Sem Robberse, Toronto Blue Jays

Owen White, Texas Rangers

Yosver Zulueta, Toronto Blue Jays

National League

CATCHERS

Jefferson Quero, Milwaukee Brewers

Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers

INFIELDERS

Ryan Bliss, Arizona Diamondbacks

Brady House, Washington Nationals

Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks

Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds

Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres

B.J. Murray Jr., Chicago Cubs

Nasim Nunez, Miami Marlins

Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates

OUTFIELDERS

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

Justin Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

Yanquiel Fernandez, Colorado Rockies

Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals

James Wood, Washington Nationals

PITCHERS

Mick Abel, Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants

Tink Hence, St. Louis Cardinals

J.P. Massey, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers

Patrick Monteverde, Miami Marlins

Spencer Schwellenbach, Atlanta Braves

Mike Vasil, New York Mets

Carson Wisonehunt, San Francisco Giants