When manager Scott Servais warned those listening in his pregame media session that they might see some unique pitching decisions, including a position player pitching, the idea of Luis Torrens being brought in to pitch in a tie game in extra innings, well, that wasn’t on the list of possibilities.

Not only did the back-up catcher pitch in the top of the 10th inning, but he picked up with the win when the Mariners rallied in the bottom of the inning for a 7-6 walkoff victory on Abraham Toro’s sacrifice fly to center that scored Carlos Santana from third base.



The victory, coupled with Boston’s 6-0 rain-delayed victory over Tampa Bay, gives the Mariners the No. 5 seed. Seattle will open the wild-card series Friday at Toronto. No. 6 seed Tampa Bay will play the other AL series at No. 3 seed Cleveland.

While not quite the level of their walkoff win on Friday night that ended their postseason drought, players still mobbed Toro and congratulated Torrens on his accomplishment.

The last thing Servais wanted in a doubleheader on the penultimate day of the regular season was to see extra innings in the opening game. Not wanting to tax his bullpen, he turned to Torrens, who made an appearance as a pitcher earlier this season, to start the 10th inning of a 5-5 game.

The backup catcher threw with a relatively strong pace hitting 83 mph on his first pitch.

Had there not been an automatic baserunner at second base, Torrens would’ve worked a clean inning. He allowed two deep fly balls to center, the first of which allowed Akill Baddoo to tag up and advance to third, and the second, which allowed Baddoo to score for a 6-5 lead. After misplaying a groundball back to the mound, he got Kody Clemens to fly out to right field to end the inning.

Down a run, Seattle answered immediately. Santana led off with a single to left off Tigers closer Gregory Soto that scored automatic runner Eugenio Suarez. Santana then went first to third on Jarred Kelenic’s single up the middle, setting up Toro, who had struck out three times in the game, to be the hero.

Making his first start since August 9 and tasked with trying to give the Mariners as many innings as possible, Chris Flexen pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts on 71 pitches.

He worked the first two innings before allowing a leadoff double to Victor Reyes and a one-out double to Riley Greene in the third inning.

Seattle answered in the bottom half of the inning, catcher Curt Casali, playing in his first since the birth of his son, hit a solo homer to left field in his first at-bat as a dad.

The Mariners continued to add on. J.P. Crawford worked a walk and Mitch Haniger, who knows about dad strength, hit a moonshot of a homer into The ‘Pen in deep center to give Seattle a 3-1 lead.

Flexen couldn’t hold the lead. With two outs, Jeimer Candelario reached on an infield single and Spencer Torkelson, the Tigers top prospect who struggled for much of the season, hammered a mistake pitch to deep left for a game-tying two-run homer.

Detroit grabbed a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh against Matt Festa, who was in his second inning of work. A leadoff single from Torkelson was followed by a two-run homer off the bat of Reyes that made it 5-3.

But a Mariners offense that has been sluggish more often than not in recent weeks responded in the bottom of the inning. With two outs and Adam Frazier on second, Ty France singled off the glove of Torkelson at first base to score Frazier from second.

A walk to Mitch Haniger put France into scoring position and allowed Eugenio Suarez to tie the score with a hard single to left field.

BOX SCORE