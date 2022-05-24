The unwritten laws of baseball and common sense, which rarely coincide with each other, said it would happen eventually.

Statistical probability, which can’t be found on Baseball Reference or FanGraphs, would tell you it couldn’t last forever.

At some point, likely in this 2022 season, the Oakland A’s would find a way to defeat the Mariners in one of their 19 total meetings, ending Seattle’s somewhat surprising stretch of dominance. Even the Mariners players and coaches wouldn’t expect to go undefeated in a season series vs. an American League West division opponent.

That inevitability came albeit prematurely Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park as the Mariners lost 7-5 to the A’s.

Seattle’s 13-game win streak over the A’s that started July 21, 2021, was done.

“We’ve certainly had Oakland’s number,” manager Scott Servais said. “We’ve played very well against them and we’ve won games in a number of different ways, many times coming from behind like it looked like we’re going to do tonight.”

While baseball teams understand losses will occur over the course of a 162-game season and are conditioned to move on from defeat quickly, the nature of this most recent Mariners loss won’t soon be forgotten.

Why?

Because it’s happening with far too great of frequency this season, specifically during this current descent past mediocrity and building speed toward irrelevance.

Another ineffective performance from the struggling Mariners bullpen — specifically Drew Steckenrider and Anthony Misiewicz — took a one-run lead and winnable game in the sixth inning and turned it into defeat.

“A couple guys have been struggling in our bullpen,” Servais said. “We’re trying to get them going. I thought we were gonna find a way to take hold of it right there. And unfortunately, we didn’t, and that’s been the story of a lot of these tight games late.”

It was the sort of game the Mariners won with great frequency last season with Steckenrider and Misiewicz getting key outs. It’s the type of game the Mariners absolutely need to win moving forward if they have any sort of hope of climbing out of the basement of the division and into a race for the last wild-card spot.

“It’s really what we were so good at throughout the season last year,” Servais said. “We’re getting away from our strengths and what really got us in good positions for those guys as far as earning their stripes in the big leagues in high-leverage roles. It was being on the attack, going right after them and that’s not happening.”

Given a 5-4 lead, Steckenrider left a changeup up in the zone over the plate, giving up a game-tying solo homer to Elvis Andrus, the first batter he faced in a sixth inning he didn’t finish.

“Those usually don’t land in the catcher’s mitt,” Servais said. “They land other places and that’s what happened.”

Misiewicz kept the game tied in the sixth, replacing Steckenrider and eventually getting the third out. But his outing fell apart in the seventh with minimal help from his defense. He issued a two-out walk to Sean Murphy and a hard single to left-center from Andrus. Jesse Winker mishandled the ball and his error allowed Murphy to score from first for the go-ahead run. Luis Barrera followed with a double to right to score Andrus, making it 7-5.

“Two out and nobody on, you’re feeling pretty good,” Servais said. “But a walk started it.”

Both Steckenrider and Misiewicz have allowed runs in their last three outings and have ERAs over 5.00.

It was the 12th blown lead for Seattle this season. The Mariners are now 0-23 when trailing after the sixth inning.

“I thought we’re gonna find a way to hold it right there,” Servais said “Unfortunately, we didn’t. That’s been the story in a lot of these tight games late.”

Starting pitcher George Kirby gave the Mariners an interesting if not completely effective outing. He wasn’t particularly efficient with his pitches at times, working three-ball counts on nine of the 23 batters he faced, and his mistakes over the middle of the plate got hit hard and often.

But he also flashed that exceptional stuff on his pitches that set a career high in strikeouts. Such is the life of a rookie pitcher in the big leagues, regardless of his prospect ranking.

His final line: five innings pitched, four runs allowed on eight hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Kirby’s biggest nemesis was A’s lead off Tony Kemp, who reached base three times against him and scored each time. Kemp led off the game with a single and later scored on Chad Pinder’s double to right-center.

Oakland pushed the lead to 2-0 in the third. With one out, Kemp lined a single to right-center, almost the exact same spot as his first hit. He would score moments later when Jed Lowrie hit a hard ground ball past the glove of first baseman Ty France, rolling all the way into the right-field corner.

The Mariners answered for Kirby in the bottom of the inning when France got a little redemption, lacing a two-out single into left-center to score a pair of runners.

But the duo of Kemp and Lowrie got to Kirby again. Kemp reached on a one-out bunt single while Lowrie was able to handle an elevated fastball, sending a drive over the wall in right-center for a two-run homer and a 4-2 lead. Irritated at the situation, Kirby came back to finish the inning.

His teammates put him in line for a victory with a three-run fifth inning.

France drove in his second run of the game with a ground out to second base, and Julio Rodriguez followed with his second homer in as many games, hitting a towering fly ball over the wall in left field for a two-run homer and a 5-4 lead.

