BOSTON — The roster churn continued amidst the rain drops on Sunday morning at Fenway Park as the Mariners made more moves with their 25-man roster with more expected when they return to Seattle.

Perhaps the most surprising of the moves was Felix Hernandez being placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, a day after a miserable outing vs. the Red Sox. Hernandez made it just 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on six hits in Saturday’s 9-5 loss. He also struggled in his previous outing in New York. In his last two outings, he’s allowed 14 runs in 7 1/3 innings pitched.

Hernandez said after Saturday’s loss that his struggles weren’t health related and it was just a bad day with no command.

But on Sunday, he admitted that he felt some pinching in the shoulder on his last few pitches of the outing and that his shoulder “doesn’t feel right” and that it got worse in the hours after his outing.

“After the game, he mentioned to the trainers that he didn’t feel great on the last few pitches he threw,” said manager Scott Servais, who was back with the team after missing the previous two games for his daughter’s graduation. “He’s going to have it checked out when we get home tomorrow and have a MRI and see where it’s at from there.”

With Hernandez out and a bullpen used heavily because of shortened outings the past two days, the Mariners brought in two relievers, recalling right-hander Dan Altavilla from Class AA Arkansas and selecting the minor league contract of Parker Markel from Class AAA Tacoma while optioning outfielder Braden Bishop to Tacoma.

Advertising

Both relievers were in the clubhouse pregame and available to pitch. However, it’s unlikely they’ll both stay with the Mariners into next week. The Mariners will likely recall outfielder Mallex Smith on the upcoming homestand.

“Our roster has shuffled quite a bit in the last three or four days,” Servais said. “That’s going to happen when you have some injuries and you are running through some bullpen guys. It’s nothing that’s all that shocking.”

Altavilla returns after making the Mariners’ opening day roster and appearing in one game in Japan. He was optioned to Tacoma after the trip and then later sent to Arkansas after he struggled with command and diminished velocity with the Rainiers. He was 1-0 with two saves and a 0.00 ERA with Arkansas. In 7 2/3 innings pitched, he allowed just two hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Altavilla said his fastball velocity is back up to 95 to 98 mph.

Markel’s path to his first time in the big leagues has been anything but straight. After being selected in the 39th round of the 2010 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona, he pitched for eight seasons in the minor leagues. He spent the 2017 season pitching for the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization. He spent last season with the Sioux City Explorers in the independent American Association.

The Mariners signed him to a minor league contract in the offseason after watching him throw a bullpen in September at the team’s complex in Arizona. With a fastball that touches 100 mph, he started the season with Arkansas and dominated hitters before getting moved up to Tacoma. He has struck out 35 batters in 17 1/3 innings pitched in 13 combined relief appearances with Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma this season. He is 3-0 with four saves and a 0.52 ERA (1 ER, 17.1 IP) between the Travelers and Rainiers.