General manager Jerry Dipoto made it clear that he would add relievers this season via trade or free agency to bolster a Mariners bullpen that was one of the worst in baseball in 2020.

In a 48-hour span he’s added two hard-throwing arms with MLB experience via each avenue.

After acquiring Rangers right-hander Rafael Montero via trade Tuesday, Dipoto reached an agreement with right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton on a major-league contract.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Middleton, outfielder Philip Ervin was designated for assignment. The Mariners have 10 days to outright, trade or release Ervin.

Born and raised in the Portland area, and a resident there in the offseason, Middleton was thrilled to return to the Pacific Northwest to be near family and his daughters, who live year-round in the area.

“Since I heard the Mariners were interested, it was just a no brainer for me almost,”he said. ” My family is so close, my daughter’s live down in Portland so this is everything I want. This is an organization that’s trending in the right direction. So I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

Middleton, 27, appeared in 13 games with the Angels during the 2020 season, posting an 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA. He struck out 11 and walked six in 12 1/3 innings. Because he was eligible for salary arbitration, the Angels decided not to tender him a guaranteed contract for 2021, making him a free agent. Given his talent and return to full strength, it was somewhat of a surprise to some, but not to Middleton.

“Honestly, no it wasn’t,” he said. “Seven years is a long time. A lot of stuff happened. And that’s all I’m gonna say about that.”

Admittedly, his results weren’t outstanding, and he’s still working toward getting back to being the pitcher he was before undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in May 2018. His first MLB appearance following the surgery was on Aug. 28, 2019. He made 11 appearances in 2019 and pitched 7 2/3 innings.

“I honestly just had a bad, had a rough season,” he said. “It was my first rough one I’ve had, so I’m just I’m looking to move past it. I know that I’m going to learn from my mistakes and I’m going to be better.”

Middleton’s velocity was better than before the surgery. His four-seam fastball averaged 97.1 mph in 2020 and topped out at 99 mph. It was the highest average fastball velocity of his career. But that velocity also changed his mindset and not for the good.

“For me honestly, when I came back and I finished the season in 2019, I felt really good, and I felt really crisp, but the velo (velocity) wasn’t there,” he said. “And last year, the velo was there and at times I was just trying to overthrow, or I was trying to throw fastballs by guys because I felt so good. I’ve learned from my mistakes from last year and I’m gonna move forward. I feel like the command was an issue because at times I was getting in love with my fastball. Last year, I threw the hardest I’ve ever thrown in my career. So I was just trying to get used to that and I was trying to use my fastball too much. But I think if I mix my pitches this year is going to be a whole different story.”

Following a solid rookie season in 2017 season where he appeared in 64 games, posting a 6-1 record with a 3.86 ERA and three saves and also featured 63 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched, Middleton entered the 2018 season as the Angels closer. But he felt pain in his elbow during an outing on May 13 in Minnesota and never pitched again.

Besides the geography location of the Mariners, Middleton was also drawn to the opportunity to compete for a closer’s spot and reunite with Dipoto, who was the general manager of the Angels and responsible for taking Middleton in the third round of the 2013 MLB draft out of Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon.

Back when Jerry drafted me I honestly didn’t see what he saw,” Middleton said. ” so I trust Jerry 100% because it ended up working out for me when he drafte me.”

Middleton was a raw talent coming out of Milwaukie (Ore.) High School and played both basketball and baseball at LCC. Basketball was his preferred sport. He averaged 11 points and 4.6 rebounds as a freshman shooting guard.