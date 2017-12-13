Live updates from Day 3 of the MLB winter meetings -- The Mariners trade for their own player, Shohei Ohtani's damaged elbow and Scott Boras time.

ORLANDO, Fla.

Updated 11:56 … Mariners reacquire their own player

As expected, the Mariners have begun trading away some of the international bonus pool money they acquired in their quest to sign Shohei Ohtani.

The first move came on Wednesday afternoon when they made yet another trade with Tampa Bay Rays. Seattle sent $400,000 in bonus money to Tampa in exchange for left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz.

When the deal was announced Misiewicz’s name, which isn’t easy to spell, sounded vaguely familiar. Then came the realization that the Mariners had traded Misiewicz, who was pitching at Class AA Arkansas to the Rays during the season. On August 6, Seattle sent Misiewicz and infielder Luis Rengifo to the Rays in exchange for reliever Ryan Garton, who pitched in the bullpen for Seattle, and catcher Mike Marjama, who is expected to the backup this season.

Misiewicz, 23, made 28 combined starts between High-A Modesto, Class AA Arkansas and Class AA Montgomery (Tampa Bay) in 2017, posting an 11-6 record with a 4.51 ERAwith 141 strikeouts and 43 walks in 147 2/3 innings pitched. Seattle selected Misiewicz in the 18th round in the 2015 MLB draft out of Michigan State University.

Updated 11:20 … It’s Scott Boras’ world and we are just living in it.

The annual Scott Boras media briefing

Every year on the Wednesday of the winter meetings, super agent Scott Boras does a press briefing to extoll the virtues and value of his free agents clients like Eric Hosmer and J.D. Martinez, while providing thoughts on players under contract like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. It’s a frenzy of national reporters and local beat reporters crowding around Boras, who usually stands on a dais or riser so he can see everyone. The photo above shows the chaos.

Updated 10:45 a.m. — Whoa-tani

So last night around around 10:30 p.m., much of the media members at the MLB Winter Meetings were finishing up a late dinner at the Swan & Dolphin Hotel or having an adult beverage at the lobby bar — where so much information, good or bad, is spread. And one by one you could see people checking their phones and gasping at the Twitter alerts they were seeing.

Yahoo’s Jeff Passan dropped a bomb of a scoop on the meetings about Shohei Ohtani.

News: Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, according to a physical obtained by Yahoo Sports.

Passan acquired a copy of Ohtani’s physical and medical report that was provided to all the teams that completed the initial questionnaire that he and his representation, Creative Artists Agency, asked teams to fill out.

In that report, he found that Ohtani has a damaged ulnar collateral ligament and underwent a Platelet Rich Plasma injection in October to alleviate some of the pain.

From the story …

Ohtani, the 23-year-old right-handed pitcher and left-handed power hitter who signed with the Angels on Saturday after a frenzied recruiting process, has a first-degree sprain of his right UCL, according to a report dated Nov. 28 and performed by Dr. Masamitsu Tsuchiya at Doai Kinen Hospital in Tokyo.

While a first-degree sprain is the least severe of UCL injuries, further damage could lead to Tommy John surgery, a reconstructive procedure that sidelines pitchers for a year. The shot of PRP, a biologic of centrifuge-spun blood that is used to promote healing, was administered Oct. 20, according to the report, which was distributed to teams after Ohtani entered Major League Baseball’s posting system. Ohtani, the report said, “will be most likely available to start his throwing program approximately a month from the PRP.” After returning to Japan from Anaheim, Ohtani was seen playing catch Tuesday, according to reports in Japan. Sports Illustrated first reported that Ohtani had received the PRP shot.

“Although partial damage of UCL in deep layer of his right UCL exists,” the report said, “ … he is able to continue full baseball participation with sufficient elbow care program.”

It became the talk of the meetings. Angels writers scrambled to get what Passan had written confirmed by their sources. Media members debated which organization leaked the physical and how bad the elbow really was for Ohtani.

Angels GM Billy Eppler downplayed the report telling the LA Times in a text:

“His elbow looked consistent with pitchers at his age and usage level. We were pleased with the results of the physical and we are happy to have the player.”

Passan is a bit of an elbow nerd having written his excellent book “The Arm,” which is highly suggested reading. He wrote:

Elbow damage is fairly common among pitchers, though the use of a PRP shot indicates a further level of concern. It is particularly troublesome for Ohtani because of a strong correlation between fastball velocity and elbow injuries. Ohtani, whose fastball has reached 102 mph, threw only 25 1/3 innings for the Fighters this season after missing most of the year with a strained hamstring. Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, did not return a call seeking comment.

Did the Mariners dodge a potential Drew Smyly situation? It’s possible. Though even if Ohtani were to undergo Tommy John at some point, he’s still a relative bargain in terms of investment and club control.

All ulnar collateral ligaments become damaged through usage over time. The act of throwing a ball is not natural and can place pressure on the ligament.

If you recall, rumors of Felix Hernandez’s ulnar collateral ligament surfaced when he signed his $175 million contract. It led to a clause in his contract for his option year that specifically included elbow injury language. From Cot’s baseball contracts: the “club may exercise 2020 option if Hernandez spends more than 130 consecutive days (in one season or from one season overlapping into the next) on disabled list with right elbow surgery or other procedure to repair right elbow injury.”

It will be interesting to see what the Angels do with Ohtani going forward. The Times reported that he’s already begun his throwing program. And the Angels have decided to go with a six-man rotation to keep Ohtani’s routine of pitching every sixth day, which is standard in Japan. The Mariners would have done the same if they acquired Ohtani.