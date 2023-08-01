The Mariners were busy the day before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, sending veteran reliever Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks and outfielder AJ Pollock, minor league infielder Mark Mathias and cash considerations to the Giants on Monday.
In return, the Mariners received exchange for infielder/outfielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and minor league infielder Ryan Bliss from the Diamondbacks and cash considerations or a player to be named later from the Giants. If you’re feeling like the Mariners didn’t get much better, you’re not alone. Columnist Matt Calkins agrees.
So, what could deadline day bring? Will Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, be content with sitting on the sidelines or will he be back in the fray as the clock ticks down?
Follow along here for all your Mariners news from reporter Ryan Divish, commentary from columnists Larry Stone and Calkins, and the latest happenings around the league as the deadline comes and goes.
Why the Mariners’ Paul Sewald trade comes off as a bit of a surrender
If you were expecting fireworks, you’ll have to settle for a sparkler and a bag of party pops.
Yes, there is still time for more moves, but Monday’s transactions were a mishmash of meh.
A day before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, the Mariners dealt closer Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks for a struggling hitter and a pair of prospects, then shipped off outfielder AJ Pollock and minor-league infielder Mark Mathias to the Giants for cash considerations or a player to be named.
None of this should come as a major surprise to M’s fans, who have watched their team mire in mediocrity for most of the season. And though the deals aren’t quite a concession on the 2023 season, it is an acknowledgment that they’re a fringe contender at best.
In other words: Seattle didn’t seem to get much better Monday.
Mariners trade veteran reliever Paul Sewald to Diamondbacks
Paul Sewald walked quickly into the clubhouse, carrying his phone, looking at a few people and nodding as he exited out the back, presumably to notify his family of what he had just learned.
Moments later social media began to leak reports that the Mariners had traded the veteran reliever to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for infielder/outfielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and minor-league infielder Ryan Bliss.
Major League Baseball sources immediately confirmed the parameters of the trade. The team later announced the trade during pregame batting practice.
“Dominic, Josh and Ryan are excellent fits for our organization,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “Each brings something a bit different to the field with athleticism being a common denominator. We feel like this deal makes us a deeper, more well-balanced team, both now and moving forward.
“Paul was a huge part of an excellent ‘pen during his 3 years in Seattle. I’m forever thankful for his contributions, both on-and-off the field.”
But Dipoto wasn’t done for the day. He needed to clear up spots on the 40-man roster for two of the three players acquired from the Diamondbacks. He did that by sending outfielder AJ Pollock, minor-league infielder Mark Mathias and cash considerations to the Giants in exchange for a player to be named later or future cash considerations.
