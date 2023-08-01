The Mariners were busy the day before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, sending veteran reliever Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks and outfielder AJ Pollock, minor league infielder Mark Mathias and cash considerations to the Giants on Monday.

In return, the Mariners received exchange for infielder/outfielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and minor league infielder Ryan Bliss from the Diamondbacks and cash considerations or a player to be named later from the Giants. If you’re feeling like the Mariners didn’t get much better, you’re not alone. Columnist Matt Calkins agrees.

So, what could deadline day bring? Will Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, be content with sitting on the sidelines or will he be back in the fray as the clock ticks down?

Follow along here for all your Mariners news from reporter Ryan Divish, commentary from columnists Larry Stone and Calkins, and the latest happenings around the league as the deadline comes and goes.

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

MLB trade deadline 3 p.m.

Advertising