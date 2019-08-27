Keon Broxton expected to receive a costly fine for getting ejected from Monday night’s 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

It was an ejection he earned and accepted after angrily tossing his batter’s gloves over his shoulder and inadvertently grazing the face of home-plate umpire Manny Gonzalez, who immediately tossed Broxton.

But he wasn’t expecting to be suspended for two games by Joe Torre, the chief baseball officer of Major League Baseball, who issued his punishment in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

From the release: “Seattle Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton has received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for throwing equipment, which contacted Major League Umpire Manny Gonzalez, during the bottom of the second inning of Monday’s game vs. the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.”

“I was definitely surprised at two games,” Broxton said. “That’s their decision, and I’m going to do whatever I can to appeal it. And we’ll see what happens. But definitely shocked. I was thinking just a fine.”

Broxton’s agent filed an appeal on his behalf through the MLB Players Association, which means he can still play in games until the appeal is ruled on.

Manager Scott Servais was also a little surprised at the punishment.

“It was an accident and I don’t think Keon meant to do it,” Servais said. “When I went out and talked to the umpire, he realized it was an accident. I didn’t know it hit him in the face until the umpire told me. There’s been a lot of stuff that’s happened, arguing, a lot of guys getting ejected. It’s something that the commissioner’s office is very sensitive to. When there is equipment involved, it’s always dicey.”

Servais watched the replays of what happened after the game.

“It was crazy,” Servais said. “He could throw that batting glove 1,000 times and never hit that guy. It just happened. I’m not condoning what he did. You shouldn’t do those things, but it’s kind of a freak deal.”

Broxton was apologetic after the game and took responsibility, saying: “That’s all on me. Lesson learned. I can handle things in a better way. I could’ve just walked to the dugout and put my stuff down and ran back out there, regardless of how I felt about the call or not. I take full responsibility for it. It’s a bad look. It’s a bad look for the organization. It’s a bad look for me. I definitely regret doing it. I’ve learned from it. Now I know. You just can’t do stuff like that. That’s not how baseball should be played anyway.”

He also planned to talk to Gonzalez before Tuesday’s game as well.

“I was going to say I’m sorry,” Broxton said. “I wanted to say it at least face to face to him and apologize for it.”