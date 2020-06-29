With players now reporting to their teams’ home cities in preparation for resuming spring training and preparing for the season, Major League Baseball has released rule changes along with on-field and off-field health and safety protocols as it tries to operate during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The official report date for the three-week spring training, which MLB is calling “Summer Camp,” with Camping World paying a sponsorship fee, is Wednesday. Teams will begin regular workouts Friday in preparation for the season opening on July 23-24.

All players and staff will be required to undergo medical testing and screening before entering the franchise facilities.

The extensive operations manual has been sent to teams, players and staff. But MLB highlighted some of the most distinct changes and safety procedures, including a universal designated hitter, a tie-breaker rule for extra innings and three-batter minimum rule for pitchers. They include:

On-field rule changes

National League games will include the use of the designated hitter for the first time in history.

Each extra inning will begin with a runner on second base.

Advertising

The batter (or a substitute for the batter) who leads off an inning shall continue to be the batter who would lead off the inning in the absence of this extra-innings rule.

The runner placed on second base at the start of each half-inning shall be the player (or a substitute for such player) in the batting order immediately preceding that half-inning’s leadoff hitter. By way of example, if the number five hitter in the batting order is due to lead off the 10th inning, the number four player in the batting order (or a pinchrunner for such player) shall begin the inning on second base. However, if the player in the batting order immediately preceding that half-inning’s leadoff hitter is the pitcher, the runner placed on second base at the start of that half-inning may be the player preceding the pitcher in the batting order.

For purposes of calculating earned runs, the runner who begins an inning on second base pursuant to this rule shall be deemed to be a runner who has reached second base because of a fielding error, but no error shall be charged to the opposing team.

The new three-batter minimum rule will require the starting or any relief pitcher to pitch to a minimum of three batters, including the batter then at bat (or any substitute batter), until such batters are put out or reach base, or until the offensive team is put out, unless the substitute pitcher sustains injury or illness.

Any player may appear as a pitcher at any point during the game. However, all players eligible to participate in the game, regardless of position, must be included on that game’s lineup card.

Prohibitions against unsportsmanlike conduct will be strictly enforced to prevent unnecessary physical contact and support physical distancing between individuals on the playing field. In this respect, players and managers should maintain physical distancing from all umpires and opposing players. Players or managers who leave their positions to argue with umpires, come within six feet of an umpire or opposing player or manager for the purpose of argument, or engage in altercations on the field are subject to immediate ejection and discipline, including fines and suspensions.

Procedures for Health and Safety

Each club must submit a written COVID-19 action plan for approval by MLB.

Spitting is prohibited (including but not limited to, saliva, sunflower seeds or peanut shells, or tobacco) at all times in club facilities. Chewing gum is permitted.

Pitchers may carry a small wet rag in their back pocket to be used for moisture in lieu of licking their fingers.

rag in their back pocket to be used for moisture in lieu of licking their fingers. Clubs must provide expanded dugout and bullpen space at their ballparks.

Players, umpires, and other on-field personnel should practice physical distancing to the extent possible within the limitations of competition and the fundamentals of baseball.

There will be no pre-game exchange of lineup cards. Instead, each club will input their lineup card into a mobile application provided by MLB.

Scheduling

Clubs may schedule up to three exhibition games before the end of Summer Camp. Clubs may consider scheduling games against their opening opponent in the days leading up to opening day. There is no limit on the number of intrasquad games.

A regionally-based schedule will feature each club playing 40 divisional games and 20 Interleague games against the corresponding geographical division.

Revised procedures for transactions