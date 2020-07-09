Even though the 2020 Major League Baseball season doesn’t officially begin until July 23-24, the league released the schedule for the 2021 season Thursday morning.

Usually the league doesn’t release the advanced schedule until September. But these are different times.

Per a news release, all 30 major league clubs will play on Thursday, April 1. The 2021 season will mark the fourth consecutive season in which all 30 clubs are scheduled to play on the traditional opening day. If there are no postponements due to weather or extenuating circumstance, it could become the first season since 1968 in which every team across the majors plays their first game of the season on the same day.

The Mariners will once again get to open the season at home on T-Mobile Park with an interleague three-game series vs. the San Francisco Giants.

It’s part of six-game homestand that has a weird Sunday off day and three games vs. the White Sox on April 5-7.

The Mariners will play the NL West in interleague play for 2021. Besides the Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers will visit T-Mobile on April 19-20. All the NL West teams except the San Diego Padres will be in Seattle next season for interleague play.

The Mariners will host the Colorado Rockies on June 22-23, and the Arizona Diamondbacks will travel to Seattle on Sept. 10-12.

Seattle’s interleague road trips will be the Dodgers (May 11-12), the only series with the Padres (May 21-23), the Rockies (July 20-21) and Diamondbacks (Sept. 3-5).

Other noteworthy series from the Mariners’ schedule release: