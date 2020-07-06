Testing problems?

While three of the four teams in the American League West — the Oakland A’s, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels — along with the Washington Nationals are experiencing issues with the COVID-19 testing protocols put into place by Major League Baseball and agreed upon the MLB Players’ Association, the Mariners have yet to deal with such difficulties and went through their two scheduled group workouts Monday at T-Mobile Park.

Per reports out of the Bay Area, the A’s experienced delays in getting the players’ saliva samples to the testing facility in Salt Lake City. The tests that were taken going into the weekend were sitting San Francisco awaiting to be shipped. MLB’s reported reason for the delay was the Fourth of July holiday and FedEx employees having that day off. Because of the delays, the A’s have been unable to hold workouts because their positions players have yet to be cleared.

In Houston, a city that’s become hot spot for positive tests in recent weeks, the Astros canceled workouts Monday at Minute Maid Park. Astros general manager James Click released a statement, citing the delay in receiving their most recent round of test results from MLB as the reason.

“Due to the delay in receiving these results, coupled with the contagious nature of the virus, we felt it was prudent to cancel today’s workouts. Players and staff continue to participate fully in the screening and testing protocols while we await these results. Despite these delays over the holiday weekend, we’re optimistic that this process will be ironed out and we’ll be back on the field and ready to compete for a championship soon.”

Players confirmed to the Houston Chronicle that the test-sample collectors contracted by MLB didn’t show up for work Saturday or Sunday, likely due to the July 4 holiday.

In Los Angeles, another hot spot, sample collectors did not show up Saturday or Sunday. The Angels’ medical staff instead administered the tests and sent the samples to Utah.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto issued a message through a team spokesman, saying that his team had not dealt with any unexpected problems with the testing, including the collection of samples or getting the results back.

The Mariners took a proactive approach to the process, encouraging players to arrive in Seattle before the July 3 MLB reporting date to get the intake tests early and MLB clearance done in advance. Dipoto felt that by initiating the process early, it might have helped them avoid any delays.

Manager Scott Servais would confirm only that a small number of players had tested positive on the initial intake tests. There are also a handful of players waiting to be cleared. Per his social-media accounts, outfielder Julio Rodriguez, a top prospect, arrived in Seattle on Saturday, got tested and was waiting for clearance.

Due to the regulations of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and an agreement with the MLBPA, teams cannot comment on a player’s test regardless of results. Players must give permission to teams to discuss the situation or discuss it themselves.

On Monday, Servais said he would no not comment on COVID-19-related issues on any level and added that Dipoto would handle that topic. The Mariners spokesman said Dipoto plans to discuss the team’s testing results Wednesday and likely provide numbers on the intake testing but not necessarily details on players who test positive.

Teams have been frustrated with that process, believing it leads to speculation and assumptions if a player is absent from the field and the reason can’t be discussed. But this is the rule in place.

f multiple cities and teams announcing delays to workouts while they await results, MLB released a statement Monday:

“As of today, more than 95% of the tests under the Intake Screening period have been conducted, analyzed and shared with all 30 Clubs. All of the individuals among the 95% have now moved on to the phase that will test them every other day. The remaining number of outstanding tests are expected to be completed today.

“Our plan required extensive delivery and shipping services, including proactive special accommodations to account for the holiday weekend. The vast majority of those deliveries occurred without incident and allowed the protocols to function as planned. Unfortunately, several situations included unforeseen delays. We have addressed the delays caused by the holiday weekend and do not expect a recurrence. We commend the affected Clubs that responded properly by canceling workouts.

“We appreciate the great cooperation from the players as well as the hard work of the Clubs and many internal and external staff members under these challenging circumstances. The process has not been without some unforeseen difficulties, which are being addressed with the service providers that are essential to the execution of the protocols. It is important to be mindful that nearly all of the individuals have been tested as planned. The health and safety of our players and employees will remain our highest priorities.”

