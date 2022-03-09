PEORIA, Ariz. — The 2022 season — one filled with anticipation and expectations for the Mariners and their potential success — has been delayed once again with more games lost.

On Wednesday afternoon, the negotiations between the committees representing Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, that seemed promising for a potential resolution coming into the day, broke down with a dispute over possible plans for a draft for international players.

The result of that disagreement was the decision to cancel more games in the 2022 season.

At 3:30 p.m. PT, Major League Baseball released the following statement from Commissioner Rob Manfred:

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately. The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.

“Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14th. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans.

“We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered.”

The MLBPA released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“The owners’ decision to cancel additional games is completely unnecessary. After making a set of comprehensive proposals to the league earlier this afternoon, and being told substantive responses were forthcoming, Players have yet to hear back.

“Players want to play, and we cannot wait to get back on the field for the best fans in the world. Our top priority remains the finalization of a fair contract for all Players, and we will continue negotiations toward that end.”

All this means the Mariners’ first road trip, which featured four games at Target vs. the Minnesota Twins (April 7, 9-11)) and three games vs. the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field (April 11-14) have been canceled and won’t be made up.

Provided there are no more cancellations, which is far from a given, and a deal can be reached, the chances of which still seemed improved, the Mariners’ new opening day for the 2022 season would be on April 15 at T-Mobile Park vs. the Houston Astros. The three-game series vs. their American League West rivals would open a nine-game, 10-day homestand.

A marathon bargaining session on Tuesday provided some hope that a deal would be reached on Wednesday or Thursday that would not only end the owners-initiated lockout, start spring training by this weekend and save a 162-game season.

Both sides had moved closer to agreeing on changes to the competitive balance tax, the minimum salary, a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, a draft lottery and rule changes. But the international draft became a sticking point. MLB owners set a deadline of Wednesday and presented the union with three options and an ultimatum — the MLBPA had to choose one or more games would be canceled.

Not happy with any of the proposals and hearing many complaints from prominent current and former Latin players in MLB, including David Ortiz, the MLBPA rejected the offer and planned to submit a counter offer. The owners instead decided to follow through on their threats.