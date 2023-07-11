They had me at Cal Ripken Jr., but the hits kept coming Tuesday night.

I didn’t want to leave the couch for a second, scared of what I might miss.

Sure, it would have been fun seeing the National League’s exciting 3-2 win in person. But there were some benefits to watching on television — like turning on the pregame show and listening to Ripken talk with Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz about his memorable home run in the 2001 All-Star Game at Safeco Field.

You didn’t have to be at the ballpark to appreciate the introductions of the team — the boos could be heard clearly when the Houston Astros participants were introduced — or the first pitches of Mariners legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez to fellow M’s icons Dan Wilson and Jay Buhner.

Those first pitches will undoubtedly be a lasting memory for Mariners fans.

Then, just before the game began, local Make-A-Wish recipient Brayden ran the bases and was greeted at home plate by his hero, Mariners star Julio Rodriguez.

After those emotional moments, you had to worry whether the game might be anticlimactic.

It wasn’t. Great catches in right field by Adolis Garcia and in left field by Randy Arozarena were a great way to start the game.

I loved hearing the player interviews on the field during play. Dodgers stars Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts were talking to Fox broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz when the Seattle fans began chanting “Come to Seattle” during Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s at-bat in the first inning.

The two Dodgers were asked if they wanted to start their own chant, but Freeman said that would be tampering.

It was a nice touch having Seattle-born Corbin Carroll, the Arizona Diamondbacks rookie who went to Lakeside School, on with the broadcast team in the bottom of the second inning.

Nathan Eovaldi chatted with the broadcast crew in between throwing pitches for the AL in the top of the second inning. Can’t think there are many pitchers who could do that successfully — he threw a scoreless inning — or would be willing to do it (although the NL’s Josh Hader did it while throwing a scoreless bottom of the eighth).

The crowd at T-Mobile Park surely must have been excited when the Mariners’ George Kirby came in to pitch the top of the fourth inning, and though he gave up a run to tie the score, I am guessing he will get more chances in the All-Star Game in the coming years.

Nice nugget from the Fox broadcasters in the bottom of the fourth inning, noting that the home run Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz hit in the second inning would be only the second-most exciting thing he would do in 24 hours.

That’s because Diaz was catching a red-eye flight after the game to be with his wife for the scheduled birth of their first child.

Even on TV, it was possible to feel the emotion of everyone at the ballpark on their feet to “Stand Up to Cancer” with people having written names of someone with cancer on “I Stand Up For [insert name]” cards.

The broadcast crew gave the ballpark high praise in the top of the sixth, with Davis telling viewers to “make sure you come to T-Mobile Park.”

Smoltz then said it was going to be an “electric second half,” and that if the Mariners get any offense to go with their pitching “that they should be right in the [postseason] mix.”

Juan Soto was in right field talking to the broadcasters in the bottom of the sixth inning when Brent Rooker hit a fly ball over his head for a ground-rule double.

Moments later, Soto caught a sacrifice fly by Bo Bichette that gave the American League a 2-1 lead. Soto, who was fighting the sun, said he was happy to catch it.

A-Rod, Jeter and Ortiz joined the broadcast crew in the top of the seventh. A-Rod said being in Seattle was like coming home because he joined the Mariners organization when he was 17.

Not sure if that won over any Mariners fans.

The broadcast got a jolt in the bottom of the seventh when Julio Rodriguez entered the game to hit.

Rodriguez struck out swinging on a 101-mph fastball from Camilo Doval that broadcaster Davis said was the “most exciting matchup of the All-Star Game so far. We’ve had plenty, but that was awesome.”

Said Smoltz: “A fastball; here you go and try to hit it.”

Rodriguez was back in the spotlight in the top of the eighth inning when he joined the broadcast crew while playing center field, talking about his prodigious hitting growing up in the Dominican Republic and saying he likes the Mariners’ chances in the second half.

Rodriguez’s conversation was briefly interrupted by Elias Diaz’s two-run homer that gave the NL a 3-2 lead.

“I wish we weren’t losing right now,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve got to come back.”

Rodriguez got the opportunity to do that, representing the winning run when he batted with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

With fans chanting “Julio,” he walked on a 3-2 pitch, putting runners on first and second base.

Craig Kimbrel then struck out Jose Ramirez to end game, concluding a memorable night — even watching on TV.