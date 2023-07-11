The stars are officially out at T-Mobile Park.

And it’s time for baseball’s top players to take the field in the MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

We’ve got you covered with writers, photographers and videographers ready to capture the sights and sounds of MLB All-Star Week across Sodo. Follow along throughout the day here.

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

MLB All-Star Game 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | TV: FOX

Advertising

Advertising