The stars are officially out at T-Mobile Park.
And it’s time for baseball’s top players to take the field in the MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.
We’ve got you covered with writers, photographers and videographers ready to capture the sights and sounds of MLB All-Star Week across Sodo. Follow along throughout the day here.
MLB All-Star Game
Like opening day, but busier
Outside T-Mobile Park it’s been a busy but manageable few days for vendors.
Gavin Chung, owner of Korn Star, sells snacks and sundries half a block from the park.
Clear plastic bags and backpacks — the only kind allowed in the stadium, because of security restrictions — have been his best seller, with storage lockers and kettle korn popular too.
“They’re buying everything,” Chung said. “It feels like opening day but a little bit busier.”
Intermittent days — Friday with the HBCU Swingman Classic and Sunday with the MLB draft — have been slower, “which is great because it gives us a chance to catch up,” Chung said.
Not everyone seeing All-Star business
The city is quick to tout the estimated $50 million in economic activity the All-Star Game could bring to Seattle.
But a boon for some is a bust for others.
Just a few blocks from the stadium, the Foster / White Gallery is staid, quiet, all but abandoned.
Have they seen an increase in foot traffic, browsers or buyers from the game?
“You mean decrease?” Said gallerist Phen Huang. “Why would anyone want to compete with the traffic?”
Economists say the economic impact of mega events can be overblown, in part because of this “crowding out” effect, where people uninterested in the event amid the area entirely.
Huang did say they’re looking forward to the Seattle Art Fair at Lumen Field at the end of the month.
Julio Rodriguez gives T-Mobile Park fans a Home Run Derby performance they’ll never forget
From virtually the minute last year’s All-Star Game ended at Dodger Stadium, with Julio Rodriguez emerging as the new breakout star of baseball, visions of a Seattle showcase for Rodriguez in 2023 inevitably rose to the forefront.
With the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, and Rodriguez on the doorstep of true superstardom, it seemed a match made in baseball heaven. Surely, this year’s Midsummer Classic was set up to be The JRod Show, to borrow Rodriguez’s social media handle — a hometown coronation of baseball’s newest royalty.
And then the season started, and Rodriguez didn’t soar anywhere close to the heights foreseen for him. His numbers aren’t bad by any means, just not in the stratosphere. It took an injury replacement to even get him on the All-Star squad, and some even grumbled that Rodriguez’s earlier placement in the Home Run Derby was mere pandering to the home crowd.
But on Monday, none of that seemed relevant. What mattered was Rodriguez somehow finding a way to top his spectacular 2022 spectacle — at least for one transcendent round — and turn the ballpark into a roaring, chanting mass of hero worship.
Diamondbacks rookie sensation Corbin Carroll embraces Seattle homecoming at All-Star Game
A one-of-a-kind kid sat at a table behind the center-field fence, alongside Major League Baseball’s other all-stars. Rows of reporters faced him with phones and cameras and recorders, peppering Corbin Carroll with predictable questions.
It’s no surprise, of course, that Carroll was among the most popular draws at Monday’s media day. After all, the 22-year-old outfielder was once merely a wide-eyed Mariners fan.
On Saturday, Carroll’s mother — Pey-Lin Carroll — even tweeted a photo of baby Corbin crawling inside the bronze baseball glove statue by the left-field gate at T-Mobile Park. Roughly two decades later, Carroll’s poster looms over the very same gate.
“It’s a full circle moment, definitely a wild moment,” Carroll said Monday afternoon. “That poster [in left field] was Jamie Moyer when I was a little kid sitting there. To be up there for this week is really special.”
MLB All-Star Game may be lacking in established stars, but it’s full of future stars
An All-Star Game lacking All-Star names? Or an All-Star Game filled with future All-Star fame?
This likely comes down to one’s interpretation of the glass’s fluid levels, but it’s hard to deny the following: The 2023 Midsummer Classic has an established-superstar problem. As in … there just aren’t many of them.
The operative word here, of course, is established. Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., for instance, is putting together one of the better offensive seasons we’ve seen in years and has a wins-above-replacement mark of 5. But is he someone a casual sports fans would list if you asked them to name 10 active MLB players?
Rays shortstop Wander Franco would likely finish second in the American League MVP voting if the season ended today given his defensive wizardry and base-stealing prowess. But would anybody stop and ask to take a picture with him if he walked into Ray’s Boathouse?
No doubt the star of all stars — Angels pitcher/slugger/once-in-a-century talent Shohei Ohtani — would play Tuesday night in T-Mobile Park. But the game’s other preeminent names? Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw, Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander? The surefire Hall of Famers that have been mainstays in this event? They’ll contribute no more to the box score than Ken Griffey Jr. or Ichiro.
Julio Rodriguez steals the show, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins Home Run Derby
When his last swing of the bat was finished, one of the handful that didn’t produce a home run, an exhausted Julio Rodriguez flung his black and yellow custom bat into the air and looked at the T-Mobile Park crowd, all standing, all cheering and all in awe of what they’d just seen.
In his first-round matchup against two-time champion Pete Alonso, he’d just set a new Home Run Derby record with 41 dingers in one round, eclipsing the previous record of 40, in front of a multitude of Mariners fans.
The adrenaline from his accomplishment and the roaring ovation from a crowd of 46,952 surged through him, producing a genuine reaction of emotion. Rodriguez screamed and flexed.
His house. His city.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t his event to win.
Listen to MLB All-Star players answer how well they know Seattle
It’s once a generation, at most, that the best baseball players in the world are all in your backyard.
But they’re here, right now, in Seattle. And we had some questions for them:
What do they think of Seattle?
Will Shohei Ohtani ever be a Seattle Mariner?
Does Mookie Betts have hard feelings about that Red Sox trade?
What does the second half have in store for Julio Rodriguez?
We didn’t get to ask every question — Shohei and Julio were popular guys — but we got some.
Come with us as we take you inside All Star media day and get answers on the most pressing baseball issues of the day.
2023 MLB All-Star Game starting pitchers, lineups announced
Before it gets filled with imbibing fans, standing shoulder to shoulder while baseballs from the afternoon workout and Home Run Derby rain down upon them, the T-Mobile Pen hosted the managers and starting pitchers news conference for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Monday morning.
American League manager Dusty Baker of the Astros and National League manager Rob Thomson of the Phillies announced their starting lineups for Tuesday’s game and brought along their starting pitchers for the event — Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks.
In a bit of symmetry, the last time the All-Star Game featured starting pitchers from the Yankees and D’Backs was the 2001 game at then-Safeco Field with Roger Clemens and Randy Johnson starting the game.
Shohei Ohtani mum on future but ‘really liked’ time spent in Seattle
Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game will mark the 32nd time Shohei Ohtani has played at T-Mobile Park.
But Monday, when he arrived for Workout Day and a required meeting with the media, Ohtani turned toward the first-base side and the home clubhouse being used by the host American League instead of the visitor’s side down the third-base line.
The first thing he did, he said, was try to figure out where the locker of Ichiro — one of his childhood idols growing up in Japan — might have been.
“I was kind of wondering where Ichiro was sitting,” he said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “It was kind of cool to see the home side.”
So could Ohtani someday make that “home side” his permanent address?
