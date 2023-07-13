Lakeside High School grad and Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll’s storybook homecoming for Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game didn’t end with his appearance at T-Mobile Park.

An alum of Queen Anne Little League after growing up in Seattle, Carroll returned to his roots by hosting a meet-and-greet for current QA Little League players and their families on Wednesday afternoon.

Corbin Carroll quietly did a meet and greet this afternoon for my kid’s little league, which Corbin is an alum of. He took the time for a photo, autograph, and conversation with every kid, and I was just so struck by how kind it was. pic.twitter.com/6o7gE3vOtB — Brittney Bush Bollay (@BrittneyBush) July 13, 2023

Carroll, 22, took pictures and signed autographs with kids for more than two hours on the same field, West Queen Anne Playfield, that he played on as a Little Leaguer nearly 10 years ago, according to his mother, Pey-Lin Carroll.

According to the league Facebook group, Carroll requested to limit the event to the QA Little League community, and it appears the signing was done quietly.

Queen Anne Little League is so lucky to have our former All Star come home to Seattle for the MLB All Star weekend and… Posted by Tom M Koerick on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Carroll was voted in as an All-Star starter for the National League after compiling 18 home runs and 26 stolen bases with a .289/.366/.549 slash line in the first half of his first full major-league season.

T-Mobile Park fans recognized the hometown star with a nice ovation during his pregame introduction before the All-Star Game. Carroll went hitless in his two at-bats.

Queen Anne Little League also boasts recent MLB draftee Bjorn Johnson, a left-hander out of Lincoln High School who was selected in the 12th round with the 362nd pick this week.