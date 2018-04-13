Mitch Haniger smashed a three-run homer, turning a one-run deficit into a two-run lead and igniting a five-run seventh inning that ultimately resulted in a 7-4 Mariners win on Friday night at Safeco Field.

Call it a strategy gone awry.

With two outs and runners on first and second in the seventh inning, Oakland catcher Jonathan Lucroy asked for a timeout to talk to his pitcher, right-hander Chris Hatcher.

Remember, timeouts are a limited supply in each game, but this moment seemed worth it.

Lucroy wanted to make Hatcher threw the right pitch he wanted to Mariners cleanup hitter Mitch Haniger on a 2-2 count. The Oakland battery conversed briefly and returned with a plan in mind.

Apparently, a 92 mph cutter on the inside half of the plate isn't what they wanted.

Not much went right for Oakland in that inning.

With two outs and the Mariners trailing 3-2, Jean Segura beat out a ground ball to shortstop for a single off right-hander Yusmeiro Petit. A’s manager Bob Melvin went to the matchup game, calling on lefty Daniel Coulombe to face the left-handed-hitting Robinson Cano. But Cano worked his third walk of the night to bring Haniger to the plate in the cleanup spot.

Before Cano could even reach halfway to first base, Melvin was already on the field signaling to the bullpen for the right-handed Hatcher to face Haniger, who had already delivered in a similar situation in the first inning with an RBI ground ball single to left.

But this time Haniger’s hit didn’t touch ground until it landed over the fence. It erupted from his bat and rocketed to left, jolting to life the crowd of 25,352.

With Nelson Cruz likely to be activated from the disabled list Saturday, Haniger will drop back down in the order to the No. 6 spot, making the Mariners lineup that much more difficult to navigate through for a pitcher.

The Mariners weren’t finished against Hatcher in the inning.

Kyle Seager singled to left field and Daniel Vogelbach, who had just one hit in his previous 14 at-bats with eight strikeouts, crushed a two-run homer to right field to make it 7-3. It was his first career homer.

The A’s got a run back in the eighth when Khris Davis, who is starting to join the likes of Jose Altuve, Mike Trout and before that Vlad Guerrero as Mariners’ killers, hit his second homer of the game to cut the lead to 7-4. The blast off Juan Nicasio was Davis’ 16th against the Mariners in his career.

Edwin Diaz notched his fifth save in five tries, working a 1-2-3 ninth. Dan Altavilla got the win in relief.

The Mariners got a solid outing from starter Mike Leake despite not working an inning without a base runner. He was in trouble often, wiggled out of it most times like he always does. Still, he gave the Mariners six innings while allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Davis hit a two-run homer off Leake in the top of the first.

Seattle answered in the bottom of the inning on Haniger’s RBI single and an RBI double from Kyle Seager.

Leake didn’t allow another run until Matt Chapman belted a solo homer in the sixth to give the A’s a brief lead.