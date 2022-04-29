MIAMI — Mitch Haniger’s return to the lineup lasted just one plate appearance.

In his first at-bat after missing 11 games because of COVID-19, Haniger injured his right leg while fouling off a pitch on 1-2 fastball. Haniger took a hard swing at the pitch and his right knee dropped to the ground awkwardly on the swing. He he got up in obvious discomfort and took a few moments to gather himself, limping slightly before getting back in the batters box.

On the next pitch, he singled to left field off Elieser Hernandez and jogged carefully to first base.

He was replaced by pinch runner Abraham Toro.

Mitch Haniger exits the game after he appears to have rolled an ankle on this swing pic.twitter.com/xNFxL7K9OM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 29, 2022

Haniger was activated from the COVID injured list on Friday morning.

He tested positive during the Mariners homestand and spent over two days in bed dealing with the effects of COVID. Even after he started to feel better, he couldn’t quite shake some lingering and bothersome head congestion after being cleared to return with two consecutive days of negative tests.

It’s why the Mariners didn’t activate him during the previous series in Tampa. They wanted to let medication help alleviate some of the congestion and pressure that Haniger was feeling before putting him back in the lineup.

On Friday morning, Seattle activated Haniger from the COVID injured list and designated right-handed pitcher Matt Koch for assignment.

Haniger said before the game that he was still not 100% “but I’m feeling good enough to play.”

With the Mariners offense coming off two less-than-productive games in Tampa in a pair of one-run losses, manager Scott Servais was more than happy to pencil Haniger in the cleanup spot.

“We’ve certainly missed him,” Servais said. “Anytime you have a guy who can swing the bat and is as competitive as he, it’s great to have him back. He’ll DH tonight. Hopefully we’ll get him back in the outfield tomorrow and see where it goes from there.”

Will it be back to the injured list?

Haniger had played in eight games prior to his stint on the IL, posting a .176/.200/.471 slash line with a double, three home runs and RBI.

Gonzales to make his next start

Marco Gonzales threw his normal bullpen session in between starts Friday afternoon at loanDepot Park.

“Normal amount of pitches, full effort,” he said. “Ready to go for Monday.”

In the moments after Gonzales was struck by a 109 mph linedrive in his start on Tuesday, that possibility seemed distant.

Fortunately for Gonzales and the Mariners, the ball struck him in an area on his wrist that didn’t fracture or provide a serious muscle contusion.

“Amazing, really,” Servais said. “We have gotten really lucky on that one. He was able to throw a bullpen and he threw all of his pitches and got through it fine. He’s anxious to get back out there again. So we’re really, really lucky that it wasn’t worse.”

