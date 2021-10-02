When his back still ached and the numbness shot down his right leg following abdominal surgery in February 2020, he wondered why his body was betraying him.

When he was told he needed another surgery a week later, this time to repair a disc in his back, he wondered what he had done to deserve this situation.

When he struggled to walk 10 feet without getting exhausted and he looked in the mirror at a frame that lost 30 pounds of muscle, he wondered how long it would take to feel normal again.

But Mitch Haniger never stopped believing he would be back on the baseball field. It drove him through painful rehab and frustrating moments where his patience in the process was tested.

It carried him through this unbelievable bounce-back season, where he put up numbers worthy of comeback player of the year and has been a better player than before. The culmination of that work, at least for now, came Saturday night with the Mariners’ season on the verge of ending in crushing disappointment.

Haniger delivered the biggest hit of his career, ripping a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning off Steve Cishek to put the Mariners ahead for good in a 6-4 come-from-behind win.

Advertising

Right-hander Drew Steckenrider closed out the top of the ninth as 44,414 stood on their feet, willing him through every pitch.

With the win, the Mariners gave themselves and their fans another day to dream of the postseason.

Where the Mariners sit in the AL wild-card standings The Mariners are alive in the chase for a postseason spot with one game remaining. Here’s a look at where things stand entering Sunday. Source: MLB

There are a myriad possibilities to extend their season to a game No. 163 or clinching a wild-card spot outright. But like Saturday night, they must win Sunday afternoon against the Angels to have a chance.

The Mariners took a gut punch in the top of the eighth that silenced the sellout crowd and even sent a few fans to the exit.

Right-hander Paul Sewald, the Mariners best reliever this season, walked the first two batters of the inning and then served up a three-run homer to Jared Walsh to turn Seattle’s 3-1 lead into a 4-3 deficit.

Seattle got a solid outing from Chris Flexen, who was named the team’s most outstanding pitcher Friday. The lanky right-hander pitched into the seventh inning but couldn’t quite finish it.

Advertising

The Angels picked up their first run off Flexen with one out in the fifth inning. A 1-1 changeup to Jose Rojas had the left-handed hitter out in front with a lunging swing. But he managed to get the barrel of the bat on the pitch that leaked back to the middle of the plate. It produced a fly ball to right field that had just enough carry to land just over the wall for a solo homer.

Flexen stared in disbelief.

But his teammates picked him up immediately in the bottom half of the inning against Angels starter Jhonathan Diaz, who had held Seattle scoreless in the first four innings.

With one out, Ty France sent a deep drive into the gap in right-center for a double. There was no hustling home this time for France, who also scored on a Haniger single in the third inning. He got to watch Haniger’s 39th homer of the season land in the Mariners’ bullpen for a 3-1 lead.

Seattle seemed poised to break open the game when Seager followed with a double into the left-center gap. Manager Joe Maddon went to his bullpen, calling on slow-working right-hander Andrew Wantz. He got Luis Torrens to ground out to shortstop, walked Abraham Toro and then got gifted a called strike three from home plate umpire Scott Barry on Jarred Kelenic to end the inning.

Flexen started the sixth inning by issuing a walk to Shohei Ohtani, who the Mariners have held in-check for this series. After getting an infield pop out, Jarred Walsh reached on a swinging bunt single. But what left Flexen seething about the result is that he felt he should have had Walsh struck out on the pitch before — a 2-2 fastball, which MLB Statcast pitch tracking registered as a strike.

Servais immediately went to his bullpen, calling Casey Sadler to continue his run of scoreless appearances. The big right-hander struck out Max Stassi and got Jack Mayfield to ground out to end the inning and maintain the 3-1 lead.