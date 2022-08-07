Mitch Haniger had a productive day at the plate in his second game back in the Mariners’ lineup.

Batting third as the designated hitter, Haniger worked a nine-pitch walk in his first plate appearance Sunday. He added a sharp single his second time up and scored on Jesse Winker’s grand slam in the third inning.

The Mariners didn’t make any major additions to their lineup, as many had hoped, at the trade deadline last week in part because they knew Haniger’s return was imminent.

“We know what ‘Hani’ brings from the quality at-bats,” manger Scott Servais said after a 6-3 victory over the Angels on Sunday. “He does not give at-bats away. … And what he’s discussing in our dugout with him in there, it’s different. ‘I shouldn’t have chased that 2-1 pitch. I’ve gotta be on time for this.’ Those are good things for other players to hear. He’s always locked in on that stuff. So it’s nice to have him back.”

Activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday afternoon, Haniger was 1 for 3 with a walk that night, his first game since April 29.

“I’m really excited to get back out on the field and rejoin the team,” Haniger said after the game Saturday night. “We’ve been playing great, and I’ve been itching to get back ever since I got hurt. It’s just about making sure that I’m feeling good, my body is ready to play every day and that I’m checking all the boxes.”

Haniger said his goal is to play every day.

“Whether we’re playing really well or really bad, I want to be out there, so it sucks to be on the sidelines and it kills me more than anyone,” Haniger said. “And I’ve spent a lot of time on the sidelines over the last couple of years, and I’m hoping all the injuries are behind me.”

Servais said he will monitor Haniger’s workload closely.

“I think it’ll literally be day to day,” Servais said. “We’ll stop in every night and stop in before we leave the ballpark and have an idea if he’s available the next day and if he’s in the lineup or not. I’m expecting that he’ll be good to go. His rehab was extensive. It was long. And part of that was so that he can be close to 100% and be able to play.”

Julio back in the swing

For the first time since going on the injured list last week, Julio Rodriguez took some light swings in the batting cage Sunday. Servais reported the rookie star “felt OK.”

Rodriguez (hand contusion) is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list Wednesday, and Servais said he’s hopeful that will be the case.

“He still felt it a little bit (in his hand). Nothing to the degree of what it was,” Servais said. “So he’s progressing in the right direction. Tomorrow (Monday) will be a really big day for him if he’s going to be able to come back on Wednesday.”