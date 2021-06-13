It looks like the Mariners’ best hitter will join the long list of names currently on the team’s 10-day injured list.

In the first inning of Sunday’s series finale in Cleveland, Haniger fouled a 92 mph fastball from right-hander Shane Bieber off the inside of his left knee. It immediately dropped Haniger to the ground where he writhed in pain.

Manager Scott Servais and athletic trainer Taylor Bennett immediately rushed to the field to check on Haniger.

After a brief conversation, Servais signaled to the dugout that Haniger would be exiting the game.

Haniger was unable to get to his feet or leave the field without the assistance of Servais and Bennett. The Mariners later announced that Haniger left the game with a left knee contusion, which was obvious. With the team flying home after the game, he will likely undergo a MRI Monday morning in Seattle.

He came into the game with a .259/.310/.518 slash line with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 homers and 40 RBI in 274 plate appearances. Today was his 64th game played, which is one more than he played in his 2019 season that prematurely ended when he fouled a fastball into his groin, suffering a ruptured testicle.

That injury led to multiple surgeries that also caused him to miss the shortened 2020 season.