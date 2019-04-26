The final thrill came long after Justus Sheffield made his much-anticipated Mariners debut.

Mitch Haniger’s hard-hit ball to third baseman Logan Forsythe was mishandled with the bases loaded, scoring the winning run in the Mariners’ 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers in 11 innings, seven innings and more than a couple of hours after Sheffield’s night was over.

Sheffield, the 22-year-old lefty who is the team’s top prospect, was a bit shaky in his three innings after relieving starter Yusei Kikuchi in the second inning. He left the game with a one-run lead, and it looked for a long time like it might be enough.

But the Rangers tied the score in the ninth inning when Shin-Soo Choo hit a one-out, pinch-hit homer. No matter. Haniger ended it for good two innings later.

“It was a crazy game, and we used almost all of our bullpen,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais, who used seven of his eight relievers.

The Mariners won their second straight game and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Houston, which lost to Cleveland, in the American League West. At 18-11, Seattle joined Tampa Bay as the only teams in the big leagues seven games over .500.

Advertising

Kikuchi certainly did his job in a predetermined abbreviated start to curtail his number of innings, needing just nine pitches to get three outs, including a pair of strikeouts.

Sheffield entered to a nice ovation, but wasn’t sharp from the get-go.

In his first inning, he allowed three base runners and threw 31 pitches, but he got out it unscathed.

Sheffield did himself a big favor when he caught Hunter Pence, who led off with a single, leaning the wrong way and he was tagged out in a rundown. After back-to-back walks with two outs, Sheffield struck out Danny Santana to end the inning.

Sheffield wasn’t as fortunate in his final inning after Edwin Encarnacion had just given him a 3-0 lead with a three-run homer. He walked Elvis Andrus, the leadoff hitter, and after an out, Nomar Mazara hit a homer to straight-away center to make it 3-2.

Sheffield escaped further damage but after 75 pitches, he was done. He allowed two hits, four walks, two runs and struck out three. He had trouble controlling his fastball, throwing strikes on just 39 of his pitches and often falling behind hitters.

Advertising

“Sheff’s got stuff, he’s just got to get his command,” Servais said.

But on this night, his performance seemed good enough as the Mariners held a 4-3 lead entering the ninth inning. But Anthony Swarzak could not close it out as former Mariner Choo hit a n0-doubt shot to right field to send the game into extra innings.

In the 11th, Omar Narvaez hit a one-out single, and that was followed by back-to-back walks to Ryon Healy and Dee Gordon, setting up the game-winning play.

Roenis Elias, who threw 38 pitches for the Mariners in Seattle’s 14-2 win over Texas on Thursday, threw two scoreless innings Friday to get the win.

“We didn’t want to use him tonight,” Servais said of Elias.

But he certainly came through.