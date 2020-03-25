Even with the MLB season on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak, there’s no reason why we can’t still celebrate opening day.

On Thursday, Seattle Times Sports writers will be rewatching the Mariners’ 2001 opening day game together — and we want you to join us.

Starting at 1 p.m., we’ll be live on Twitch, sharing memories, providing commentary and hanging out while watching the first three innings of the game together as it airs on ROOT Sports.

On what would have been opening day of the 2020 season, we’ll relive the major-league debut of Ichiro Suzuki and a perfect day at the plate by Edgar Martinez in the home opener against the A’s instead.

