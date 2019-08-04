Southpaw Anthony Misiewicz tossed eight innings of hitless baseball for Tacoma before being pulled after 116 pitches, helping the Rainiers cruise to their second combined one-hitter of the season and a 5-0 shutout victory against the Iowa Cubs on Sunday at Cheney Stadium. Left-hander Taylor Guilbeau took over in the ninth and was charged with the only hit.

AquaSox 7, Indians 6 (10)

Everett scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to win. Cesar Izturis Jr. scored the tying run on an error, and Connor Hoover scored the winning run when Robert Perez walked with the bases loaded.