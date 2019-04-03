By

The Mariners on Wednesday finalized the rosters of their minor-league teams that begin play Thursday, with their windfall of new prospects learning where they’ll start the 2019 season.

  1. LHP Justus Sheffield: Triple-A Tacoma
  2. OF Jarred Kelenic: Single-A West Virginia
  3. 1B Evan White: Double-A Arkansas
  4. OF Julio Rodriguez: Single-A West Virginia
  5. OF Kyle Lewis: Double-A Arkansas
  6. RHP Justin Dunn: Double-A Arkansas
  7. RHP Logan Gilbert: Single-A West Virginia
  8. IF Shed Long: Triple-A Tacoma
  9. OF Braden Bishop: Triple-A Tacoma
  10. IF Noelvi Marte: n/a
  11. OF Jake Fraley: Double-A Arkansas
  12. RHP Erik Swanson: Triple-A Tacoma
  13. C Cal Raleigh: High-A Modesto
  14. RHP Sam Carlson: n/a
  15. OF Dom Thompson-Williams: Double-A Arkansas

