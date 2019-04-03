The Mariners on Wednesday finalized the rosters of their minor-league teams that begin play Thursday, with their windfall of new prospects learning where they’ll start the 2019 season.
- LHP Justus Sheffield: Triple-A Tacoma
- OF Jarred Kelenic: Single-A West Virginia
- 1B Evan White: Double-A Arkansas
- OF Julio Rodriguez: Single-A West Virginia
- OF Kyle Lewis: Double-A Arkansas
- RHP Justin Dunn: Double-A Arkansas
- RHP Logan Gilbert: Single-A West Virginia
- IF Shed Long: Triple-A Tacoma
- OF Braden Bishop: Triple-A Tacoma
- IF Noelvi Marte: n/a
- OF Jake Fraley: Double-A Arkansas
- RHP Erik Swanson: Triple-A Tacoma
- C Cal Raleigh: High-A Modesto
- RHP Sam Carlson: n/a
- OF Dom Thompson-Williams: Double-A Arkansas
Full rosters below:
