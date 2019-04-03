The Mariners on Wednesday finalized the rosters of their minor-league teams that begin play Thursday, with their windfall of new prospects learning where they’ll start the 2019 season.

LHP Justus Sheffield: Triple-A Tacoma OF Jarred Kelenic: Single-A West Virginia 1B Evan White: Double-A Arkansas OF Julio Rodriguez: Single-A West Virginia OF Kyle Lewis: Double-A Arkansas RHP Justin Dunn: Double-A Arkansas RHP Logan Gilbert: Single-A West Virginia IF Shed Long: Triple-A Tacoma OF Braden Bishop: Triple-A Tacoma IF Noelvi Marte: n/a OF Jake Fraley: Double-A Arkansas RHP Erik Swanson: Triple-A Tacoma C Cal Raleigh: High-A Modesto RHP Sam Carlson: n/a OF Dom Thompson-Williams: Double-A Arkansas

Full rosters below: