Robbie Ray made his final start of the spring, pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with a walk and six strikeouts. His next start will come on April 7 at Target Field to open the 2022 season.

A lengthy first inning didn’t allow Ray to get deep into the game.

“I feel like I’m in a really good spot,” Ray said. “Everything feels pretty good. After that first inning, everything seemed to roll a little bit better. First inning was a little shaky. But after that, I felt really good. I felt like all my pitches were really crisp and the slider was great, fastball command was way better.”

The Mariners got scoreless innings from relievers Sergio Romo, who was making his first outing of the spring, Paul Sewald and Drew Steckenrider.

Tom Murphy provided early offense with a solo homer to right field off Corbin Burnes.

Down 3-1 in the eighth inning, Steven Souza Jr. tied the game with a two-run double to left.

Jake Scheiner had his best moment of spring training in the bottom of the ninth when blasted a monster walkoff homer to left field off Milwaukee reliever Trevor Gott. Scheiner, who was a reserve called up for the game from minor-league camp, worked the count back to 2-2 after falling behind 0-2. He unleashed on a fastball up in the zone. The no-doubt homer went deep into the beer pavilion beyond left field. Scheiner was acquired from the Phillies in the trade that sent Jay Bruce to Philadelphia. A year ago, he hit 18 homers for Class AA Arkansas. He’ll likely start the season for Class AAA Tacoma.

“That was a bomb,” manager Scott Servais said. “He came out swinging from the first pitch and he did not miss. That was awesome.”

“You come into these games and come in the back half of the game, so you are just waiting for a moment like that. I’ve been visualizing it for days now sitting for hours on the bench. It’s good to show up and show them what I could do. It’s something you’ve never done growing up. You’ve never done as you move up the levels, but you just have to stay locked in. It’s good to watch these guys play. You can definitely learn a lot.” — Scheiner on his homer

The Mariners travel to Surprise Stadium to face the Kansas City Royals. Right-hander Logan Gilbert will make his final start of the spring. Also scheduled to pitch are lefty Anthony Misiewicz and right-handers Wyatt Mills, Andres Munoz, Erik Swanson and Devin Sweet. The Royals will start lefty Daniel Lynch. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. The game will broadcast live on Seattle Sports 710-AM and mariners.com

