Kyle Seager's defensive woes continue with another error and mental mistake. The Mariners also made changes to their scouting department

ARLINGTON, Texas — While the rest of his teammates lamented and groused about having to play in temperatures in the high 90s with climbing humidity for three straight games, Mike Zunino was giddy about the conditions, even after catching 12 innings on Friday night. A Florida native, this weather feels like home to him.

“I love this,” he said. “Your muscles are nice and loose and warm. It’s great. How can you not love it?”

His bat seems to love it as well. Zunino provided one of the few positive aspects of an otherwise dismal series loss against the last-place Rangers, including Wednesday’s 11-7 defeat.

Zunino blasted a pair of solo homers in the game, giving him a total of 16 on the season. Zunino also homered in Monday night’s win. Playing in two of three games, he went 5 for 8 with three homers — all solos — and three RBIs.

“It’s getting there,” he said of his swing. “It’s just part of the process. My body is starting to feel better. And it’s just trusting what I do and trusting the process of my cage routine.”

His first homer came off of Texas starter and former teammate Yovani Gallardo — a 392-foot blast over wall in deep right center. The second came off of reliever Eddie Butler and was a 438-foot drive to deep center.

“Mike swung the bat really good,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s feeling it. He’s starting to look like what we saw in certain stretches last year. He’s getting that confidence back. He’s getting his swing off and he’s on the breaking balls as well in the fastball. I hope it continues because when he gets hot like that, he can do all kinds of damage.”

The location of the homers was a good sign of Zunino’s swing improving.

“I want to use that part of the field,” he said. “I’m just trusting driving it up the middle and hunting that pitch to do it.”

Seager’s struggles

For much of the season, it was Kyle Seager’s defense that had been the most beneficial aspect of his performance. With his hitting running hot and cold at times, Seager had been playing at a high level defensively for the entire season, making a slew of tough plays and diving stops.

Per Fangraphs, Seager came into the game with the second-best defensive WAR (8.7) at third base in the American League behind Oakland’s Matt Chapman (14.0).

But on Sunday, he committed his third error of the series and also committed an embarrassing mental mistake, thinking there was a force out at third base in the seventh inning, when there was only a runner on second.

“I can’t really explain that one,” Servais said. “Kyle has been really good defensively all year. Last night’s game, a couple balls got away from him. And today another one. And there was that lapse on that one play. Typically, you don’t see that out of him. He’s about as steady as we’ve got. I think the best thing for him to do is wash these two games away and get ready to get back after it tomorrow.”

Scouting changes

The Mariners baseball operations staff is undergoing some changes with several scouts being informed they will not have their contracts renewed in November for next season, per multiple baseball sources

The two most notable names were Tim Kissner, the Mariners director of amateur scouting, and Lee MacPhail IV, the team’s director of scouting. Three scouts that were hired and worked under MacPhail — Andy Pratt, Justin Germano and Jason Lefkowitz — also will not return.

Kissner was hired by former general manager Jack Zduriencik in 2012, placing longtime director Bob Engle. MacPhail was hired by general manager Jerry Dipoto, replacing Tom Allison, who was promoted to vice president of scouting.

Also

Servais said that Erasmo Ramirez may need another rehab start before being activated from the disabled list. Ramirez pitched on Sunday and struggled with his mechanics, lasting just four innings.

“I don’t have the exact schedule,” Servais said. “But his last outing wasn’t that sharp. By his own admission, he was off a little mechanically. It was more a timing issue. So he could get one more. It happens. Guys aren’t quite on with all their stuff, so that’s where that’s at.”

Ramirez was a candidate to possibly replace Felix Hernandez in the starting rotation. But now the Mariners may have to go to a spot starter if they decide to scratch Hernandez from that outing on Sunday in Houston.