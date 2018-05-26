Mike Zunino ended an extra-inning marathon with one vicious swing, yanking a walkoff homer in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Mariners a 4-3 victory over the Twins on Saturday night at Safeco Field.

As the sky turned into black of night and the temperature fell from comfortable to crisp, Mike Zunino watched ball after ball seemingly crushed by his teammates die in the glove of the Twins center fielder.

But left field? No problem.

With Zunino’s homer, the Mariners improved to 31-20.

It’s a victory that came with a cost. Reliever Nick Vincent was forced out of the game in the middle of an at-bat against Twins slugger Miguel Sano in the eighth. With two outs and Seattle up 3-2, Vincent threw a pitch and immediately signaled to the dugout for the trainer.

He exited the game and left-hander James Pazos came in. Pazos couldn’t hold the lead, giving up a two-out run-scoring single to Eddie Rosario.

The Mariners later announced Vincent suffered a right groin strain.

Things only got worse for Seattle.

Jean Segura also was forced out of the game in the bottom of the eighth. After leading off the inning with a single, Segura was kicked in the head as he slid into second base by shortstop Gregorio Petit on a double-play turn. No update on his condition was available.

For the first five innings, Seattle starter Wade LeBlanc kept the Twins off balance with his “overpowering” 87-mph fastball, a diving changeup and pinpoint location. He was efficient and in rhythm, allowing just one hit over the first five innings. There was a spot of trouble in the third when he issued a two-out walk to Brian Dozier and allowed his first hit — a single to Max Kepler.

It looked like the Twins would get a run when Sano hit a sinking line drive into left-center. But left fielder Ben Gamel paid no attention to his personal safety or the presence of center fielder Guillermo Heredia. Gamel went into a full layout and made a diving grab to end the inning and the threat.

The Twins finally got to LeBlanc in the sixth on run-scoring doubles from Kepler and Rosario. But LeBlanc kept the damage to just the two runs, finishing the sixth and his outing with two runs allowed on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Mariners didn’t fare much better against Twins starter Jake Odorizzi. He carved up Seattle for the first five innings, giving up just four hits — two by Gamel — without allowing a run.

But like the Twins, the Mariners also broke through in the sixth. Segura smashed a leadoff homer into the second level of Edgar’s Cantina to cut the lead in half at 2-1.

Seattle took the lead three batters later. With one out and Mitch Haniger on first, Nelson Cruz, who came into the game with just two hits in his previous 17 at-bats, smashed a line drive to deep right-center. The ball was hit hard enough, the only question was if it would stay high enough to get over the wall, hit the wall or let Twins acrobatic center fielder Byron Buxton add to his highlight reel of catches. The laser carried just out of the reach of the leaping Buxton, who slammed into the wall and fell onto the warning track. Buxton stayed on the ground for a while before eventually getting up, talking with a trainer and leaving the game.

For Cruz, it was his eighth homer of the year and a 3-2 lead for the Mariners.

The Mariners got brilliant relief work. In his fourth outing in five games, closer Edwin Diaz worked a scoreless ninth.

Juan Nicasio was even better, pitching two scoreless innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced.