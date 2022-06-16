The storyline is simple, familiar and expected:

Mike Trout 4, Mariners 1.

And as the kids like to say, the Angels star continues “live rent-free” in the heads of the Mariners, their fans and the magenta palace that is T-Mobile Park for much of his illustrious career.

Why? Cause the owner doesn’t need to pay rent.

That ownership continued in the Angels’ victory Thursday in the opener of four-day, five-game series at T-Mobile Park with Trout hammering a pair of two-run homers to send the Mariners to their fifth loss in seven games.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Trout took care of business tonight,” manager Scott Servais said.

Meanwhile, the flat-lining Mariners offense, which was without Ty France for the night, did nothing against Angels starter Shohei Ohtani, who utilized a biting slider heavily and tossed six shutout innings, allowing just three hits with two walks and six strikeouts. The Mariners’ one run came on J.P. Crawford’s RBI double in the eighth inning off Angels reliever Ryan Tepera.

The offensive woes continue for the Mariners, who have failed to score more than three runs in each of their past 10 losses.

“He’s a super-talented player, probably the most talented player in our game right now with what he can do,” Servais said. “I’m not surprised at all by the sliders. We knew coming in he was gonna lean on that a lot, along with this splitter, and you have to respect the fact that he can throw 96 to 99 miles an hour, That’s what makes him so good.”

If it feels like Trout has hit a lot of homers against the Mariners and in Seattle, that’s because, well, he has … almost more than any player since the franchise came into existence in 1977.

With his two homers — a towering opposite field drive in the third inning off rookie starter George Kirby and a missile into the intoxicated mass of inhumanity known as The ‘Pen in the seventh inning off Sergio Romo — Trout has 49 career homers vs. the Mariners and 30 homers at T-Mobile Park.

Only Rafael Palmeiro (52) has racked up more homers against the Mariners in a career. But Trout holds the record for most homers hit by an opposing player at T-Mobile Park.

In a brief check of history, Trout’s first homer(s) against the Mariners came on August 30, 2011 at Angels Stadium when he smashed a pair of homers off lefty Anthony Vazquez.

His first homer at T-Mobile Park, then called Safeco Field, was on Aug. 10, 2012 when he hit a three-run blast off Felix Hernandez. It was the first of eight career homers off Hernandez — the most he’s hit off any one pitcher.

So while Kirby was irritated in-game and postgame about the homer on one of his few mistakes of the night, he was the 221st different pitcher to give up a homer to Trout.

“I made one mistake to Trout and stuff happens,” Kirby said. “I was trying to go up.”

After missing with a first-pitch slider, Kirby came back with a 95-mph fastball that stayed in the bottom part of the zone where nobody wants to pitch to Trout. The perennial MVP candidate jumped on the pitch.

“Everybody knows you are trying to get the ball in the right spots against Trout,” Servais said. “He left the ball down and in the middle of the plate and obviously a very, very experienced and accomplished hitter took care of it. It’s just a missed location. It happens once in a while. Sometimes they pop it up. Unfortunately, Trump doesn’t seem to pop it up in his ballpark very often.”

Kirby (1-2) gave the Mariners a quality start, tossing six innings and allowing those two runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

“I thought I pitched really well — all six innings,” Kirby said. “I just made one mistake.”

While there is a growing cry from fans to just walk Trout immediately, the single by Taylor Ward in the at-bat before complicated the situation with Ohtani standing in the on-deck circle.

“There certainly are times to walk him and work around him,” Servais said. “We’re probably not doing that in the third inning.”

But it seemed like Servais wanted Romo to do that in the seventh inning. The veteran right-hander, who became the 222nd pitcher to give up a homer to Trout, retired the first two batters of the inning and then gave up a single to Ward. Romo left a 1-1 sinker in the lower part of the zone that Trout obliterated, turning a 2-0 lead into a 4-0 lead. It might as well have been a 40-0 lead with the Mariners hitting struggles.

“All of the sudden you are down four in a blink of an eye,” Servais said. “The add-on runs are critical when you are in those tight games and their starter is locking you down.”

The Mariners have 18 more games against Trout this season, including four more in the next three days.

“He’s very talented player,” Servais said. “That’s all I can say. And he got us tonight.”

