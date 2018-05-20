The win in the series finale gave the Rainiers back-to-back series wins.
Home runs by Mike Marjama and Daniel Vogelbach lifted the visiting Tacoma Rainiers to a 3-1 win over the Las Vegas 51s on Sunday.
Marjama hit a two-run shot in the second and Vogelbach hit a solo homer, his ninth of the season, in the fourth.
The win in the series finale gave the Rainiers back-to-back series wins.
Casey Lawrence got the start and gave up a run on seven hits over four innings. He struck out five and walked none.
The Rainiers return home Monday to open a series with El Paso.
