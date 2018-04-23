Mike Leake allowed eight runs on 12 hits with no walks and a strikeout in 31/3 innings. Leake’s problem was that he threw too many strikes, most of them leaking over the middle part.

CHICAGO — So, it was easily the worst start of Mike Leake’s brief tenure with the Mariners. And it wasn’t even close.

To be fair, Leake’s bar for being bad isn’t typical. Acquired last September, he’d made a total of nine starts with Seattle, posting a 5-2 record with a 3.38 ERA.

He’d been decent, good or outstanding in pretty much every outing for the Mariners.

He was quite the opposite Monday, resulting in a 10-4 trouncing by the White Sox.

The veteran right-hander was pummeled by Chicago hitters from his second pitch (an 88-mph sinker to Yoan Moncada that was turned into triple into right field) until his last pitch of the game (an 86-mph cutter Jose Abreu ripped past a diving Jean Segura for a single). And, well, many of the other 63 pitches between those two hits also were struck crisply.

Leake allowed eight runs on 12 hits with no walks and a strikeout in 31/3 innings.

Some pitchers struggle to throw strikes or get the ball near the plate, Leake’s problem was that he threw too many strikes, most of them leaking over the middle part. That’s not ideal for a pitcher who doesn’t have overwhelming stuff or velocity.

Leach’s first inning was brutal.

Following Moncada’s leadoff triple, the next six batters all registered hits:

1. Moncada: triple to right;

2. Avisail Garcia: run-scoring single to right;

3. Abreu: single to right-center;

4. Nick Delmonico: single to right;

5. Welington Castillo: run-scoring single to left;

6. Yolmer Sanchez: run-scoring single to right;

7. Matt Davidson: run-scoring double to the left-center gap.

Seven batters came to the plate, all seven got hits. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, the last team to do that was the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 17, 2014 against the Dodgers.

In that span of seven batters, Leake recorded one out — picking off Garcia at first base, but he also allowed a run to score on a wild pitch.

Leake did retire the eighth and ninth batters, so the lineup didn’t turn over in the first inning.

But that didn’t matter. His ensuing pitches still found too much of the plate and the White Sox found them too hittable to miss.

Moncada doubled to start the second and scored on Abreu’s two-run homer to right that made it 7-0.

At that point, with the White Sox offense producing more than the Bears did in the red zone, Leake went into “wear it” mode. To “wear it” in baseball parlance means to stay in the game no matter how bad it feels. Leake wanted to get as deep as possible to save the Mariners bullpen.

He worked a scoreless third, but gave up a leadoff homer to start the fourth to Moncada, who got three parts of the cycle against Leake.

With Leake still getting knocked around at 65 pitches, manager Scott Servais finally went to left-handed long relief pitcher Wade LeBlanc. He gave up two runs on six hits in the remaining 42/3 innings.

This was just the third time in his career that Leake had given up eight or more runs and the ninth time he’d given up seven or more runs in an outing.

Upon closer look in Baseball Reference at that list of clunker starts, there was only one season — 2015 — where it happened twice, so the Mariners hope this outing was the aberration.

Meanwhile, the Mariners’ offense didn’t do much against White Sox starter Carson Fulmer, who had a lead few starters could mess up. He worked six innings, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts to get his first victory of the season.

His only big mistake came in the fifth inning. After allowing a Mitch Haniger double, Fulmer threw a 91 mph fastball Mike Zunino blasted past left field for his first homer of the season.

Haniger continued his torrid run at the plate with a solo homer in the seventh, giving him a homer in four consecutive games and eight on the season.