Scott Servais has never seen a Star Wars movie.

This embarrassing bit of Mariners trivia was revealed a few minutes after 4 p.m. on Friday, when the topic of “Star Wars Night” was broached with the 51-year-old Seattle skipper.

“That changes everything,” Servais said dryly, leaning back on the chair in his office. “It really does. Coming into the ballpark today I said, ‘You know what? We probably don’t have a chance to win.’ But it’s Star Wars night, so we’re right where we want to be.

“I’ve never watched one minute of a Star Wars movie, but I know it’s a big night.”

Servais probably didn’t understand the reference, then, when Mitch Haniger was referred to as “Mitch Hansologer” on the video board; when his teammates likewise were introduced as “Kylo Seager,” “Tim Chewbaccam” and “Daniel Yodabach”; when the players’ features were photoshopped onto the faces of beloved wookies, jedis and bounty hunters alike.

On the video board, at least, this looked like a different team.

And for one night only, the Mariners played like it, too. They snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Los Angeles Angels, 4-3.

Advertising

Mike Leake (4-6) certainly looked like a different starter. After allowing 12 earned runs in his previous two starts, Leake surrendered just two runs and five hits in seven innings. The 31-year-old right-hander finally ran into trouble in the sixth, when Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani walloped solo homers to left field on back-to-back pitches.

But Leake’s batterymate picked him up. That all started in the third inning, when Mariners catcher Tom Murphy lined a double off the wall in left-center. After he advanced to third because of a balk by Angels starter Tyler Skaggs, Dylan Moore fisted a soft liner to center and Murphy trotted in to score.

The burly 28-year-old backstop added on in the fifth, driving a hanging breaking ball on the outside corner into the right-field seats for a two-run homer. Murphy — who later threw Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin out stealing as well — uncorked a mini fist pump as he rounded first base.

So, yes, this didn’t look like a team that entered Friday having lost 12 of its past 14 games. The Mariners — gasp — even managed a night of error-less defense, with the highlight being a diving Haniger catch in right-center that ended the seventh inning.

And let’s not forget about the man branded with the one-night nickname “Qui-Gon Jay Bruce.” With two outs in the seventh inning, the 32-year-old veteran drilled the 300th homer of his 12-year career over the wall in dead center. In doing so, Bruce became the eighth active player with at least 300 home runs and doubles.

But the Mariners’ metaphorical x-wing was nearly shot out of the sky in the eighth, when relievers Austin Adams and Jesse Biddle combined to allow three walks, a hit and one earned run. Anthony Bass finally stopped the bleeding, forcing an Anthony Lucroy line out to left field that stranded the bases loaded and preserved a narrow 4-3 lead. Bass then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close the show — and cue the fireworks.